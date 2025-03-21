The Main Problem With Primal Kitchen's Ketchup

We all know the feeling: You're out at a new-to-you greasy spoon or breakfast joint, and a pile of piping hot hash browns or french fries has reached your table. You turn to grab the bottle of ketchup sitting at your elbow, but your heart drops. There's another, unfamiliar brand of the sweet tomato condiment that you just know won't taste the same as what your go-to option. Somehow, in the bizarre evolution of ketchup, the taste we associate with the condiment became tied to Heinz. In our definitive ranking of ketchup brands, Heinz comes out on top. It typifies the balance we look for between tangy acidity from tomatoes, vinegar, and salt and a little sweetness (in Heinz's case, that sweetness comes from high-fructose corn syrup).

But what if you want the same classic ketchup taste without any red flag ingredients on the label? Unfortunately, in our rankings, most organic and unsweetened options fell to the bottom of the list. Primal Kitchen's ketchup, in particular, swerves any sugars or sweeteners so hard that the product comes close to tasting bitter. As a result, our reviewers didn't even finish the dab they started with, which landed the Primal Kitchen offering in last place.