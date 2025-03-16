Your Tuna Salad Deserves This Tangy, Spicy Ingredient

Tuna salad is a great answer for a lunchtime sandwich or served on crackers as a party snack. It even brightens up green salads with its pleasant fishy overtones and creamy mayo dressing. And not only is it versatile in how it's served up, but you can also tweak a tuna salad recipe in a lot of different ways. Add celery and red onion for crunch, boiled egg for some velvety texture, or swap the mayo for a creamy mashed avocado. Dill pickles add a bit of zest, but if you love a tangy and spicy kick in your tuna salad, you shouldn't sleep on adding pepperoncini to the mix.

Pepperoncini is a mildly spicy, yellow-green chili pepper that's usually pickled. It's used as an ingredient, but also as a condiment and garnish on everything from hot dogs to salads. You can find them pickled whole or as a sliced version for easier chopping. And in tuna salad, pepperoncini adds an "it factor," a little something extra bright, extra zesty, with just the right snap of spice that won't be overwhelming. The tangy notes of pickled pepper balance out the creamy mayonnaise and complement any other ingredients you choose to add to make your tuna salad perfect.