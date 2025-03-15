A Splash Of Bourbon Brings Big Flavor To Steak Sauce

Bourbon is a great complement to steak for a few reasons. First, it's a natural tenderizer; it contains enzymes that break down proteins, in much the same way as acidic fruit juices or heat will, so using bourbon in a marinade makes sense. But when you cook it, the bourbon can even further enhance steak's flavor. First, it evaporates more quickly than water, and that evaporation adds to flavor through our noses — after all, scent is part of what we think of as flavor. Also, when the alcohol evaporates, it leaves behind a more concentrated flavor. In the case of bourbon, that would be the smoky charred oak from the barrels in which it's aged, as well as the spices and sugars from the corn it's made with that give bourbon its sweetness. So when you make a pan steak sauce over heat and add bourbon, that alcohol evaporates quickly, leaving a concentrated sweet/spicy flavor that complements the savory, rich flavor of the steak.

To make a pan steak sauce with bourbon, start searing your steak (turning once) in a skillet in a little bit of neutral oil. Then, when the steak has reached desired doneness (a little underdone, so the meat can rest and come up to proper temperature), remove the meat and add about ¼ to ½ cup of bourbon to deglaze the pan, helping to scrape up those flavorful bits of steak in the pan. Then add some spice or aromatic ingredients, such as chopped shallot or garlic, peppercorns, Dijon mustard, and salt and pepper. Finish with a pat of butter and whisk until it reduces to a syrup-like consistency and serve over your steak. Get more bang for your bourbon by marinating the steak first in a bourbon-infused marinade.