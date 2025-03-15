Give Coleslaw An Even Better Crunch With Crushed Ramen Noodles

Crispy, crunchy, and a perfect blend of sweet and tangy, coleslaw is just the right snack to beat the summer heat or an even better side dish to a delicious grilled steak. Take a bowl, toss in some shredded cabbage and carrots for color and sweetness, add a handful of chopped parsley, and then bring it all together with a delicious homemade mayo-vinegar dressing. Step out of your comfort zone, try out some of these 14 easy ways to elevate your coleslaw, and you might end up loving it even more than you already do.

Speaking of upgrades, there might just be a simple yet delicious way to make coleslaw even better, though keep in mind — it does come with an unexpected twist. Ever thought of throwing in some crushed ramen noodles? It might sound a bit unconventional, but you'll be surprised at how the noodles take the crunch to a whole new level while improving the texture at the same time. If you're up for a slightly zestier kick, you can also go with a pack of spicy ramen noodles instead.

But how to do it right? And does the ramen need cooking? Well, no, not really. You're adding it for the crunch, so you don't want to rehydrate it and let those starches gelatinize. They'll get too soft and lose their crisp. Still, if crushing it raw isn't quite doing it for you, a quick toast in a skillet with some butter will only make it better.