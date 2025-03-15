Give Coleslaw An Even Better Crunch With Crushed Ramen Noodles
Crispy, crunchy, and a perfect blend of sweet and tangy, coleslaw is just the right snack to beat the summer heat or an even better side dish to a delicious grilled steak. Take a bowl, toss in some shredded cabbage and carrots for color and sweetness, add a handful of chopped parsley, and then bring it all together with a delicious homemade mayo-vinegar dressing. Step out of your comfort zone, try out some of these 14 easy ways to elevate your coleslaw, and you might end up loving it even more than you already do.
Speaking of upgrades, there might just be a simple yet delicious way to make coleslaw even better, though keep in mind — it does come with an unexpected twist. Ever thought of throwing in some crushed ramen noodles? It might sound a bit unconventional, but you'll be surprised at how the noodles take the crunch to a whole new level while improving the texture at the same time. If you're up for a slightly zestier kick, you can also go with a pack of spicy ramen noodles instead.
But how to do it right? And does the ramen need cooking? Well, no, not really. You're adding it for the crunch, so you don't want to rehydrate it and let those starches gelatinize. They'll get too soft and lose their crisp. Still, if crushing it raw isn't quite doing it for you, a quick toast in a skillet with some butter will only make it better.
Nailing the crunch couldn't be easier
Coleslaw quickly gained fame after the Dutch brought it to the U.S. in the 18th century. Over time, it conquered the world, with people putting their own spin on it using ingredients like sesame oil, sweet onions, curry, and even Granny Smith apples. Some recipes might have you ditch the mayo, dress your coleslaw in honey mustard, and enjoy the unique twist. That's why you simply have to give ramen noodles a try.
For the most satisfying texture, make sure to crush the noodles before adding them to the coleslaw. A mix of larger and smaller bite-sized pieces will improve the balance and the overall flavor. Meanwhile, you can stick to a classic coleslaw dressing or have some fun with the ramen seasoning by trying one of the 15 clever ways to use a ramen seasoning packet. Simply pour the seasoning and some vinegar into a container, cover it, and shake until fully combined. All that's left to do is pour the dressing over the coleslaw mix, stir it well to combine, and leave it in the fridge for an hour so that all the flavors come together.
Once the time's up, grab a fork, take a big bite, and enjoy the satisfying crunch. And if you're not able to finish it all, don't worry. Just transfer it to an airtight container and store it in the fridge. This will keep it fresh and prevent it from getting soggy for up to five days.