What's The Shelf Life Of Microwave Popcorn?

Popcorn has earned its title as the definitive movie theater snack, but that doesn't make it any less enjoyable at home. Luckily, store-bought microwave popcorn allows us to have an entire bag of the stuff right from the comfort of our very own couch. It's a quick and easy, versatile treat that people often like to stay stocked up on, which opens up the question of just how long they have to get through them before it starts to get funky. Fortunately, the shelf life of popcorn is rather generous.

There are a handful of foods that don't last in storage like you think. Popcorn, however, is not one of them. So, if you forgot it was sitting in your cupboard from the time you planned to try Ina Garten's elevated truffle butter popcorn or simply wanted extra in store to nibble on, don't fret. You likely still have ample time before it goes bad, as unopened microwave popcorn lasts for around 6-8 months thanks to its airtight packaging. It's likely to fall in the latter range of that shelf life if you've kept it in a cool, dry place like a cabinet or pantry. This could actually even extend its longevity by another two months past the expiration date in some cases. Just know that once the kernels have already been popped, you only have a solid 1-2 weeks to make sure you eat it.