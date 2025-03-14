Turn That Extra Can Of Tuna Into A High-Protein Pizza Crust

There are two ways of incorporating canned tuna in pizza crust. You can make the crust from the tuna itself instead of bread dough. An all-protein pizza crust is popular not only for its power-packed amino acids, but as a crispy, cheesy alternative for those avoiding gluten. It's a method that works with various proteins, including chicken. Canned tuna (packed in water) works great, since it flakes so easily. Essentially, it's a combination of tuna, Parmesan, egg (as a binder), and seasoning, spread on to a sheet, just like pizza dough. The major difference is you bake the crust on its own first. Then you add cheese, sauce, and toppings, baking a bit longer.

The second method is easier: Mix canned tuna directly into pizza dough (your own or pre-made), and add whatever toppings you like. You'll get the flavor and protein hit of the tuna, with very little fuss. Make certain the fish is well drained, flaked with a fork, and patted dry before mixing it into the dough. You can increase the protein in pizza dough even more by adding yogurt in place of water, or using a high-protein dough like Modern Mountain Baking Company's keto protein crust mix.

Toppings can be tricky with a tuna-flavored crust. Consider what already goes well with the fish: Slices of summer squash, mushrooms, bacon, olives, more cheese. Or bake the tuna-only crust completely, and top it with fresh-chopped romaine and Caesar dressing.