The Ultimate Ingredient Swap For Salty-Sweet 'Rice Krispies Treats' With A Twist

Rice Krispies Treats are a timeless confection that are just as easy to find at the grocery store as they are to make from the comforts of your own kitchen. In fact, a DIY Rice Krispies Treat recipe calls for just three ingredients: Puffed rice cereal, marshmallows, and butter. Because it requires such little effort, it's easy to reinvent the nostalgic treat with exciting new ingredients and flavors, from chocolate chips to crushed up M&Ms. Enter potato chips, the pantry essential that instantly upgrades your Rice Krispies Treats dupes with a fun, salty twist.

Although rice cereal is the central ingredient of a prototypical Rice Krispies Treat, it has no distinct flavor of its own. By using potato chips in place of rice cereal, you introduce a salty new dimension of flavor that harmonizes with the sugary taste of sticky-sweet marshmallows. Because salt enhances flavor, alongside being a flavor on its own, it amplifies the candied taste of the melted marshmallows while simultaneously balancing out any potentially cloying notes.

Not only do potato chip Rice Krispies Treats diversify the flavor palate of the old-school confection, but they also jazz up the mouthfeel with a more prominent crunch that complements the silky, chewy softness of the marshmallow melt.