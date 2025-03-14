What's The Best Way To Freeze Bologna For Later?
Freezing meat the right way is an underrated skill in the culinary world. If you store meat properly, you can keep it for long periods of time and prevent it from becoming freezer burnt, too. Even lunch meats, like bologna, can be stored in the freezer to make them last.
An important thing to note is that bologna's low water content makes it a good candidate for freezing, while other deli meats, with their higher moisture content, are more likely to form ice crystals. This makes freezing and defrosting bologna less worrisome, as the chances of the meat getting watery during or after storage are relatively low. Still, bologna should be stored properly to ensure it remains at peak quality.
To store bologna in the freezer, tightly wrap it in plastic with as little air exposure as possible. If able, wrap the bologna in plastic wrap on top of its original packaging. When stored this way, bologna can last for up to two months in the freezer. Cured bologna can potentially be frozen for around three months.
Bologna freezing techniques
If the bologna is unopened, the packaging can be put in the freezer as is. Wrapping it in additional plastic wrap, a grocery bag, or aluminum foil will help prevent freezer burn, too. This storage method can also apply to other deli meats.
If the bologna is opened, separate each slice with a piece of wax paper, then tightly wrap it all in plastic or place it into a freezer-safe zip-top bag with the air squeezed out. If you would prefer to store it in a freezer-safe, airtight container, be sure to wrap the bologna first.
Avoiding common food storage mistakes will also help prolong the shelf life of bologna in the freezer. Generally speaking though, keeping the bologna in airtight wrapping is the best method of storage.