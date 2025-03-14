What's The Best Way To Freeze Bologna For Later?

Freezing meat the right way is an underrated skill in the culinary world. If you store meat properly, you can keep it for long periods of time and prevent it from becoming freezer burnt, too. Even lunch meats, like bologna, can be stored in the freezer to make them last.

An important thing to note is that bologna's low water content makes it a good candidate for freezing, while other deli meats, with their higher moisture content, are more likely to form ice crystals. This makes freezing and defrosting bologna less worrisome, as the chances of the meat getting watery during or after storage are relatively low. Still, bologna should be stored properly to ensure it remains at peak quality.

To store bologna in the freezer, tightly wrap it in plastic with as little air exposure as possible. If able, wrap the bologna in plastic wrap on top of its original packaging. When stored this way, bologna can last for up to two months in the freezer. Cured bologna can potentially be frozen for around three months.