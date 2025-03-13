Can You Use Almond Flour To Coat Meat For Frying?
Almond flour, which is made from finely ground, blanched nuts, is an option many people don't think to check out when cooking meat. But it's gluten-free, low-carb, keto-friendly, and packed with nutrients. Even if you're familiar with using almond flour for baking, you may not realize it also works as a wheat flour replacement when coating meat like chicken, fish, or pork chops for frying. In fact, it can be a great option when serving guests with differing dietary needs.
"I like using almond flour especially for my gluten-free clients as a private chef," Lance Knowling told Chowhound. He currently serves as executive chef at Northridge, a restaurant at the Woolverton Inn in Stockton, New Jersey (near New Hope, Pennsylvania). He's also worked extensively with a variety of notable restaurants in New York City and New Jersey, and as a private chef. At the rustic Northridge restaurant, Knowling and his team serve up elevated seasonal and classic fare, like Yukon potato soup with lobster and braised beef short ribs over polenta and roasted carrots.
Chowhound chatted with Knowling about the benefits of using almond flour as a breading to coat meat, especially its flexibility and usefulness when it comes to dietary restrictions. He also pointed out some characteristics home cooks should be aware of when substituting almond flour for wheat flour or panko, such as a higher moisture content and calorie count.
Coating proteins in almond flour requires attentiveness
In general, almond flour works like any other flour, although it may require a few minor adjustments when cooking. As we point out in our ultimate guide to almond flour, it contains a higher monounsaturated fat and moisture content than wheat flour. It's also more dense, which means you use less of it when baking. When it comes to coating meat and fish, however, you'll coat the protein pretty much the same way you would with regular flour.
In terms of the proteins to coat with almond flour, chef Lance Knowling says, "I like using it as a coating for boneless chicken breast." He also uses it for white fish fillet, such as sole or flounder, before sautéing.
There are a few tricks for getting the best results. Almond flour works well for coating meat, but doesn't bind quite as well as wheat flour, so you may need to add a little more flour or egg to achieve the perfect coating. Almond flour also burns faster than wheat flour, thanks to its higher fat content. Try cooking proteins coated with it at a slightly lower temperature or for a slightly shorter time on each side. Even cooked perfectly, almond flour browns darker than wheat. Use a nonstick or well-seasoned cast iron pan to avoid having the breading stick to the pan. Also, be mindful to avoid using old or expired flour, as the oils in nut flours give them a shorter shelf life.
Finally, Knowling pointed out one caveat with this flour substitution. "You can use almond flour in just about anything," he says. "However, it has a higher fat content so [it's] not great if you're watching calories."