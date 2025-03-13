What A 'Light' Label Really Means At The Grocery Store

Food labels are important, but they're also confusing. With so many different labels on grocery store products — such as reduced fat, low fat, and light — it's hard to keep track of what everything means. The term "light" means that a product has fewer calories and fat than its original version, but there is a certain threshold it must meet to earn that label.

The FDA controls nutrition labels to keep the meaning of terms like this consistent. If you've ever seen a "light" salad dressing or other packaged product, that means it has at least 50% less fat and one-third fewer calories than the food's original recipe. It must have both, or it won't get the label. If you're comparing food labels to try and find the best version for you and your family, you can certainly compare the fat and calories of a certain product, but looking for the term "light" or "lite" is a quick and easy way to tell that a product will be no less than half the fat of its usual version.