Your Favorite Mexican Street Corn Just Got A Snackable Makeover

When it comes to food, Mexico has been a big influence on the United States. Today, Mexican restaurants make up 10% of total restaurants in the US, and that's thanks to delicious dishes catching on, such as Mexican street corn. Elote, as it's called in Mexico, is a savory snack made with a piece of corn on the cob that's cooked on the grill, coated in mayonnaise or crema, then loaded up with cotija cheese and chili powder. It's usually finished with cilantro and lime juice. The end result is as flavor profile bursting with every kind of flavor: salty, spicy, and sour with a hint of sweetness from the corn. While traditional elote is a popular snack, there's a way to make it even easier to eat — try using baby corn.

Replacing a whole piece of corn with baby corn will give this snack a slightly different flavor and texture, but it will make it much easier to eat. You can still toss the corn in the same crema and seasonings, but now, you can grab a fork and not have to worry about the mess that comes from the usual dish. Corn has a rich history in Mexican cooking, from tortillas and tamales to the savory elote snack, and it's a food that is celebrated in Mexican culture.