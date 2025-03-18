Why You'll See This Lesser-Known Water Brand Sold At Starbucks

Not just another business deal — though Starbucks' acquisition of the Southern-California based company propelled the once-unprofitable brand into the big leagues — the decision was also environmentally driven. The founders were all about the mission, not the economics, but with Starbucks behind them, the coffee chain gets to have a feel-good story while also growing Ethos into a much more profitable brand.

Though Ethos's origin story and claim to fame are all about doing good to help address the global water crisis, it hasn't entirely avoided controversy. Though the brand purports to be all about helping communities in need access clean drinking water and other good causes, the very area they were once sourcing water from in California was marked as an "exceptional drought" region, with locals facing dwindling water access. More recently, Ethos switched to the Pennsylvania regions where they now bottle from, but it didn't stop them from getting into hot water, so to speak.

Despite the good they do, choosing any bottled water — which is sometimes just repackaged tap water — should not be done lightly, as the environmental crisis of single-use plastic is doing such harm. So if you're avoiding bottles altogether, don't forget you can always just ask to refill your reusable cup of water at Starbucks with H20 from the tap, so long as you're making another purchase