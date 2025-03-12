The Quick Fix For Liquid Overload In Your Pan

Whether you want to admit it or not, you're probably guilty of committing this cooking faux pas: liquid overload. Sometimes, it's a simple oversight — picking a pot too small for the job. Other times, we simply add too much liquid while cooking a dish, assuming it will cook away in time so our final product will be just the right amount of doneness (not overcooked or undercooked) with just the right amount of moisture.

This can be a problem when you must remove the liquid without disturbing the dish as it cooks. Since it requires a gentle touch, removing liquid off the top is best, like you would when removing the soup scum from a pot of soup. However, this poses a problem, as it is challenging to get the liquid without picking up food at the same time. Rice is a prime example.

A genius viral hack making its rounds on YouTube addresses this issue by making use of a flat slotted skimmer spoon to fix the problem. The technique is actually quite simple. Place a flat skimmer spoon over a deeper spoon (without holes) and press them both down together into the food. As the liquid pours over the skimmer, the holes will allow the liquid to seep through into the spoon below while preventing the food from joining. Once your bottom spoon is full of liquid, simply toss it (or set it aside for later, just in case), and keep going until you have the desired amount of liquid.