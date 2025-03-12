The 'Dime Test' Improves Your Stand Mixer, Here's How

For avid bakers, a stand mixer is absolutely worth the hype. Even though the KitchenAid Artisan Mini can set you back $300, and some pricier options, like the KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, retail for almost $600, reviewers appreciate that these appliances are powerful and reliable.

Although the stand mixer is beloved by many, as with any appliance, it's not without some quirks and occasional frustrations. One complaint is that the attachment sometimes fails to reach the bottom of the bowl, resulting in an unevenly mixed batter (or whatever your current cooking project may be). Thankfully, you can easily adjust your mixer so that the attachment sits lower or higher in the bowl, as needed.

To test whether your mixer does in fact need to be adjusted, reach for a dime. Toss it in the bottom of the appliance's clean mixing bowl with the paddle attachment in place and turn the motor on low. If the attachment fails to move the dime at all, it's too high. If the coin keeps jamming under the attachment, it's too low. If the dime moves in a circle around the bowl effortlessly, your mixer should be OK.