What Home Bakers Need To Know About Dough Conditioners

If you find that your bread has one frequent problem, a single active additive like malt or whey could be all you need. But if your dough faces a few issues or you're looking for general consistency, a packaged dough conditioner is probably a better choice. These conditioners can improve the strength and elasticity of your dough's gluten structure and give more flexibility with how much the dough can be kneaded before it gets overworked.

The nutrients in dough conditioners adjust a dough's pH and provide additional food for the yeast. This increases carbon dioxide production and results in a better rise and crumb. You'll need less time to rise, and you can proof your bread faster. You'll get a deeper crust color. You'll keep the bread for longer before it goes stale, and you'll get the best results every time.

It's this uniformity and speed that made dough conditioners popular in commercial baking circles, but many home bakers are also taking advantage of the ingredient's benefits. Some bakers are divided on its use, insisting that conditioners threaten the philosophical integrity of the bake or indicate a lack of skill — but regardless of your side of the debate, there's no denying the results. With most dough conditioners, you'll only have to add less than a teaspoon for every cup of flour and mix it in with the rest of your dry ingredients. There are no complicated extra steps, strange side effects, or unwanted flavors, just consistently delicious bread.