Make Corned Beef The Star Of Breakfast This St. Patrick's Day
Ireland's rolling green hills by the sea are a testament to keeping some traditions alive in the modern world. While Irish-Americans have developed their own traditions, St. Patrick's Day gives people a chance to celebrate their heritage — or really just celebrate at all. Much of Irish food culture revolves around the farming landscape, making cattle products and vegetables a big part of the diet. Several of these foods are staples in American diets as well, and they integrate right into breakfast.
Upgrade your corned beef and your breakfast by bringing them together for old St. Patrick's. Corned beef is one of the most famous Irish-American dishes for its salty, meaty goodness. Some people cure the brisket from scratch, others buy it pre-corned, and there are even canned varieties of corned beef out there. An egg and cheese Reuben might be the breakfast sandwich your morning is missing. Fold corned beef into a red pepper and potato omelet for some spicy flair, or whip up the classic corned beef hash with any leftover vegetables in your kitchen. Take it sweet with a Guinness broth brine and brown sugar coating — perfect between some buttery cinnamon toast. There are endless ways to bring the beef this March.
Complete your corned beef breakfast with a crunchy side
A tender, juicy corned beef brisket needs a crunchy counterpart to complement its umami flavor and chewy texture. Root vegetables and mushrooms can be diced up with cheese and beef to make an unforgettable one-skillet hash. High-protein items like beans and eggs aren't uncommon on the Irish table either, and they fit right in with the corned beef star.
Cabbage and corned beef is a tried-and-true pair. The cabbage is usually cut into wedges and roasted on a sheet pan or sautéed in a skillet on the stove. Infuse some beefy flavor by pan-frying the cabbage in a bit of the meat brine, as long as the liquid is brought to a boiling point. You can be as creative as you'd like, but all cabbage truly needs is oil and a sprinkle of salt and pepper to shine.
Don't worry — we didn't forget about potatoes. Boxty are fried potato pancakes, similar to latkes, made of a mashed potato center covered with a shaved potato crust. These starchy treats are eaten to celebrate Ireland's patroness St. Brigid in February, but they're too tasty to save for one day of the year. Enjoy a boxty for St. Patrick's Day because corned beef is a banger of a breakfast with the right sides.