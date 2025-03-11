Make Corned Beef The Star Of Breakfast This St. Patrick's Day

Ireland's rolling green hills by the sea are a testament to keeping some traditions alive in the modern world. While Irish-Americans have developed their own traditions, St. Patrick's Day gives people a chance to celebrate their heritage — or really just celebrate at all. Much of Irish food culture revolves around the farming landscape, making cattle products and vegetables a big part of the diet. Several of these foods are staples in American diets as well, and they integrate right into breakfast.

Upgrade your corned beef and your breakfast by bringing them together for old St. Patrick's. Corned beef is one of the most famous Irish-American dishes for its salty, meaty goodness. Some people cure the brisket from scratch, others buy it pre-corned, and there are even canned varieties of corned beef out there. An egg and cheese Reuben might be the breakfast sandwich your morning is missing. Fold corned beef into a red pepper and potato omelet for some spicy flair, or whip up the classic corned beef hash with any leftover vegetables in your kitchen. Take it sweet with a Guinness broth brine and brown sugar coating — perfect between some buttery cinnamon toast. There are endless ways to bring the beef this March.