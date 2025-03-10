The Best Way To Drain A Can Of Tuna Without Making A Mess

Unless you prefer an overabundance of oil in your tuna salad sandwich, it's wise to have a plan in place when the time comes to separate the oil from your favorite canned tuna (hopefully it's one that scored high in our ranking of canned tuna brands). Most people, when faced with this predicament, use the can's lid to strain the liquid out. One good press on the loosened lid, and out comes the oil. The only problem? Your hands (and possibly your shirt) can get pretty messy in the process. However, if you substitute the lid with a stainless steel strainer (like this AOWOTO option from Amazon), your efforts will be easier and less messy, too.

This process is just as simple as it sounds. Place the metal strainer over the sink (or a large bowl) and dump the tuna into it, allowing the oil or water from the can to seep through the colander's holes. If the oil drains slower than you'd like, you can fold a paper towel into fourths and press down gently on the tuna to get some squeezing action going. Alternatively, you can use a fork to push the remaining liquid out of the fish.