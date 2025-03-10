The Best Way To Drain A Can Of Tuna Without Making A Mess
Unless you prefer an overabundance of oil in your tuna salad sandwich, it's wise to have a plan in place when the time comes to separate the oil from your favorite canned tuna (hopefully it's one that scored high in our ranking of canned tuna brands). Most people, when faced with this predicament, use the can's lid to strain the liquid out. One good press on the loosened lid, and out comes the oil. The only problem? Your hands (and possibly your shirt) can get pretty messy in the process. However, if you substitute the lid with a stainless steel strainer (like this AOWOTO option from Amazon), your efforts will be easier and less messy, too.
This process is just as simple as it sounds. Place the metal strainer over the sink (or a large bowl) and dump the tuna into it, allowing the oil or water from the can to seep through the colander's holes. If the oil drains slower than you'd like, you can fold a paper towel into fourths and press down gently on the tuna to get some squeezing action going. Alternatively, you can use a fork to push the remaining liquid out of the fish.
Other tips for great canned tuna
Some home gourmands take things one step further by giving their canned tuna a good rinse. Others choose to strain the tuna, rinse it, then strain it again, following the methodology above. Fortunately, you don't have to remove the tuna from the strainer when you rinse it.
Whether or not you complete this extra step is up to you. That said, your decision should depend on what you're using the tuna for. Unrinsed tuna that still has a tiny bit of oil and sea salt sticking to it provides some excellent flavoring in tuna casserole dishes, like those that boomed in popularity after World War II. On the other hand, milder fare, like tuna salad with avocado, may taste better with rinsed tuna — an important consideration if your salad is a mixed green salad and intended to be something quick and light (emphasis on light).