This Strange-Looking Knife Might Be The Best Tool For Chopping Vegetables
The Japanese take their blades very seriously. Whether it's a curved, single-edged katana — a Samurai weapon of honor in medieval Japan – or a razor-sharp Yanagiba knife (the secret behind those umami-packed fish fillets you're waiting for at the restaurant as you try to figure out the major difference between sushi and sashimi), Japanese blades carry centuries of dedication and tradition.
But perhaps what's even more fascinating about them — aside from how incredibly lightweight they are in addition to being made from some of the world's finest steel – is that each is designed for a specific purpose. Hence, if you ever find yourself facing a pile of tender vegetables on your counter that need just a tad more care and precision, don't worry, because this Pacific nation already has a solution for that too. Meet the Nakiri knife – every kitchen geek's ultimate must-have tool.
Okay, we admit, it does look a bit weird and nothing like a typical Western-style knife. It's tall, rectangular, and double-beveled, but that's exactly what makes it so smooth (no wonder its name translates to "leaf cutter"). Its ultra-thin blade and flat belly, which call for a little up-and-down slicing action, are the reason why it stands out, making it perfect for delivering precise and effortless cuts. It's crystal clear why this knife style also falls under the Japanese knife brand that's a favorite of Andrew Zimmern. So instead of struggling to chop your veggies with a regular knife, you might want this one in your collection.
Why Nakiri is the top pick for your veggies
Whether you're dicing carrots and potatoes, slicing onions paper-thin, or chopping shallots and your preferred herbs, the Nakiri is always up to the task. But we're not just making this up — there's actual science supporting why it works so well with veggies. The Nakiri is a flat-edged knife with a sharp blade and no pointed tip. Because of this, it makes less contact with the vegetables' surface, reducing oxidation -– a chemical reaction that happens when food gets in contact with oxygen, causing it to undergo unwanted color, flavor, and texture changes.
Therefore, using a Nakiri means that your veggies will stay fresh and keep their original flavors and aromas for an extended period of time. And just for the record, even though it's predominantly a vegetable knife, it handles soft ingredients like tofu or fruit equally well. So if you've ever hesitated about getting one, don't overthink it too much. Secure it for your next cooking adventure and give those fresh supermarket veggies a nice chop.
Finally, just because one of the biggest mistakes you make with kitchen knives is how you clean them, it's very important to take proper care of your Nakiri knife and extend its lifespan. So, while the dishwasher is a huge no-no, a quick hand wash with gentle soap and a soft sponge, followed by thorough drying and proper storage, will keep it sharp and ready to use for your next chopping session.