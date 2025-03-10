This Strange-Looking Knife Might Be The Best Tool For Chopping Vegetables

The Japanese take their blades very seriously. Whether it's a curved, single-edged katana — a Samurai weapon of honor in medieval Japan – or a razor-sharp Yanagiba knife (the secret behind those umami-packed fish fillets you're waiting for at the restaurant as you try to figure out the major difference between sushi and sashimi), Japanese blades carry centuries of dedication and tradition.

But perhaps what's even more fascinating about them — aside from how incredibly lightweight they are in addition to being made from some of the world's finest steel – is that each is designed for a specific purpose. Hence, if you ever find yourself facing a pile of tender vegetables on your counter that need just a tad more care and precision, don't worry, because this Pacific nation already has a solution for that too. Meet the Nakiri knife – every kitchen geek's ultimate must-have tool.

Okay, we admit, it does look a bit weird and nothing like a typical Western-style knife. It's tall, rectangular, and double-beveled, but that's exactly what makes it so smooth (no wonder its name translates to "leaf cutter"). Its ultra-thin blade and flat belly, which call for a little up-and-down slicing action, are the reason why it stands out, making it perfect for delivering precise and effortless cuts. It's crystal clear why this knife style also falls under the Japanese knife brand that's a favorite of Andrew Zimmern. So instead of struggling to chop your veggies with a regular knife, you might want this one in your collection.