The Breakfast Puff Pastry Trick That Saves Time Without Compromising Flavor

Breakfast is a little more exciting with the promise of pastries every now and again. The flakiness of a morning pastry is guaranteed to put you in a good mood at the start of the day, but sometimes, the attention to detail that's required is a deal-breaker. Making puff pastry can be complicated, time-consuming, and pretty hit and miss (even with expert tips on getting the right temperature for perfect puff pastry). But upside-down puff pastries might be the way to quickly whip up a pastry treat that maintains the richness that you're craving.

The puff pastry hack to add into your morning routine requires only a handful of ingredients. Grab some puff pastry sheets and set them down to thaw at room temperature for 30 minutes or thaw them in the fridge for at least four hours (an excuse to start early and get excited for a late brekky). Divide the parchment paper into four pieces in preparation for your thawed puff pastry. Once the puff pastry has been thawed fully, slice it into four pieces. Using salted butter (or a plant-based butter alternative), you can slice up a square for each pastry and position it in the center of each division of the parchment paper. Drizzle on some maple syrup over the butter. Then, slice your chosen ingredients up and get ready to place them on the parchment paper. Once the ingredients are layered to your liking, place each slide of puff pastry on top of the sliced ingredients, crimping the edges with a fork for the ultimate pastry finish. Bake these upside-down pastries for 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit and await your quick and tasty breakfast dish.