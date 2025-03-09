The Genius Store-Bought Frosting Hack That Makes Perfect Faux Fondant

Look away, precision baking purists, and gather 'round all ye sweet treat hobbyists, for yet another divisive confection trick is icing the internet. This one uses the store-bought frosting that typically approximates airy buttercream and microwaves it to more closely resemble fondant's comparatively rigid finish. The tub simply gets nuked in 30-second intervals until its contents are thin and smooth enough to pour over a cooled cake in one fine layer, giving you a faux fondant of sorts.

While buttercream is anecdotally associated with scratch-made bakes, or even the upgraded boxed cake variety, fondant is linked with reality TV cooking competitions or high headcount weddings. Its tight, sleek tailoring signals professionalism, plus it's easier to fashion into stunt cakes that exist as much for social media moments as they do for actual dessert. The microwave hack can be a bit of a time saver, making it easier to ice your cake in general, and it does deliver a similar appearance, especially through a camera lens, even as it won't perform, or taste, like real fondant.