Does The Popular Caribbean Drink Malta Have Alcohol In It?

Similar to beer, Malta is made from barley and hops. However, Malta never goes through a fermentation process, which is what keeps its ABV below that 1% threshold so it can carry that "non-alcoholic" label.

How and where to find Malta may vary depending on where you live. Some have noted that specialty grocery stores will carry it when major chains may not. There are a variety of brands available, with Malta Goya and Malta India being some of the most popular. It can be found around the world, with possible origins rooted in Europe, but it is most popular in the Caribbean.

Each brand has its own slight differences when it comes to the brewing process. Some have noted that Malta India uses real cane sugar, whereas Malta Goya is sweetened with corn syrup, creating two unique flavor profiles. The flavor of the barley and hops is still quite present in all Malta drinks, though, so they'll typically always have that beer flavoring.