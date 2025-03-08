Does The Popular Caribbean Drink Malta Have Alcohol In It?
American drinking culture is starting to shift, incorporating a higher consumption of low or non-alcoholic beverages. With the rise of the sober-curious movement, mocktail versions of popular drinks, like bubbly non-alcoholic mimosas, are becoming more and more popular. As such, people have also become more interested in non-alcoholic malts, like Malta.
Malta is a popular Caribbean drink made using malted barley. Instead of the typical fermentation process that beers go through, this signature drink is brewed. However, due to its shared ingredients with many alcoholic beverages, many have questioned if it has any alcohol. There is a difference between non-alcoholic and alcohol-free drinks (essentially, very low ABV vs. no alcohol whatsoever), and it's important to note that Malta falls into the former category. Generally speaking, Malta has a very low concentration of alcohol, as it does contain some of the same ingredients used to make beer, giving it that less than 1% alcohol by volume (ABV).
What exactly is Malta?
Similar to beer, Malta is made from barley and hops. However, Malta never goes through a fermentation process, which is what keeps its ABV below that 1% threshold so it can carry that "non-alcoholic" label.
How and where to find Malta may vary depending on where you live. Some have noted that specialty grocery stores will carry it when major chains may not. There are a variety of brands available, with Malta Goya and Malta India being some of the most popular. It can be found around the world, with possible origins rooted in Europe, but it is most popular in the Caribbean.
Each brand has its own slight differences when it comes to the brewing process. Some have noted that Malta India uses real cane sugar, whereas Malta Goya is sweetened with corn syrup, creating two unique flavor profiles. The flavor of the barley and hops is still quite present in all Malta drinks, though, so they'll typically always have that beer flavoring.