How One Common Canned Ingredient Will Turn Your Cheesecake Into A Showstopper

When it comes to dressing up store-bought desserts to reach new, improved, and impressive confectionary heights, Chowhound has you covered. We can help you upgrade your mini sheet cake from Trader Joe's, make your boxed cake mix taste homemade, and even transform your store-bought brownies into even more delicious desserts. But what about cheesecake?

Because cheesecake recipes can be fussy and fiddly at the best of times, whether they're cracking along the top or refusing to set, it's no surprise that many of us head to our local grocery stores for a store-bought version of cheesecake that's either excellent or at least serviceable. The only problem is, to stay somewhat shelf stable and make it to your home in one piece, most grocery store cheesecakes are pretty basic. You don't get the same glistening strawberry glaze, blueberry swirl, or tart lemon taste as you would in a restaurant. Of course, you can prepare a fancier topping at home, but if you're already at the store, there's an even easier option to turn your basic cake into a showstopper: canned pie filling.

Canned pie fillings might be an ingredient you usually overlook in the baking aisle, unless you're prepping a pumpkin pie around the holidays. But pie fillings are actually a treasure trove of flavor. Plus, there are a surprising amount of flavors to choose from — it's not all just pumpkin or cherry. Even better, with a few tweaks once you get home, you can subtly round out the sweet filling flavor to create a dessert that has guests demanding the recipe.