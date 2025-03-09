Wish Your Grocery Store Carried Something? Here's How To Request It

The behind-the-scenes of how your grocery store runs is a complex web of strategy, business decisions, marketing, and psychology. There's a lot of thought that goes into how grocery store aisles are arranged (often tricking you into buying more), or in Costco's case, sending you on treasure hunts. Beyond this, there's money and marketing dictating which stores carry which brands, and strategies guiding how certain retailers — like Trader Joe's — keep prices low.

But, despite these factors which are outside the control of the average consumer, shoppers can influence what's carried at their local grocery. Perhaps more than you might think, consumer requests go a long way. So, if you're jonesing for a certain product but can't get it anywhere near you, or you're sick of having to store-hop to get all your favorite brands, don't be shy about requesting items at your local grocery store. Following a few basic steps will help your cries be heard or, at least, up the odds of your store taking your comment to heart.

There are multiple ways to make your request — over the phone, in person, or on social media. The most direct way is to go to your store and ask to speak to the manager of that section (for example, the frozen section, produce, etc). You should tell them the exact name of the brand or item you're searching for, and how you'd like to be able to buy it at the store.