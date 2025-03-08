The Buttery Way To Change Up Your French Toast

French toast is a staple breakfast dish. It's the perfect blend of sweet and savory between the crispy, egg-battered exterior and that sugar-filled drizzle of syrup. Of course, for the best French toast, you also need plenty of butter. Next time you're looking to upgrade that French toast flavor, skip the syrup and opt for the subtle sweetness of homemade honey butter.

The French toast concept has been around since the fourth century, when Romans would make a similar recipe featuring — you guessed it — a little honey. The original style has remained pretty similar through all these years: bread was dipped in milk and egg, then cooked in oil, and coated in honey. Somewhere along the line, syrup took over (possibly in the 1700s, when French toast as we know it became popular in the United States). Now, though, it's time to get back to this dish's roots.