Why Boise Is The Unexpected Capital Of Basque Cuisine

In the past decade or so, Boise, Idaho has attracted attention as one of the most livable cities in the country. The bustling downtown, once nearly dead, regularly shows up on best-of lists for its food and drink scene. What many people may not realize is that Idaho's capital is also the center of America's Basque immigrant population and, as such, has a thriving, homegrown Basque food scene. From historic boarding houses to elegant sit-down dining (and everything in between), Basque food has been an integral part of the Boise culinary identity for decades, delighting both locals and visitors.

Basques arrived in Idaho, California, and Nevada as part of a larger migration to North and South America in 19th and early 20th century. Drawn by familiar landscapes and the opportunity for ranching, they brought with them a rustic, yet complex cuisine. Today, 16,000 people of Basque descent call the greater Boise area their home, the largest concentration in the U.S.

Thanks in part to the efforts of the city's Basque Center and museum, a walk along the Basque Block in downtown Boise is the easiest way for visitors to sample a cross section of traditional and modern dishes and learn about Basque history and culture. Get ready to discover delicacies like Basque sausages, stews, lamb dishes, talo, and specialty pintxos (tapas). Or make your own: "The Book of Pintxos" was a top cookbook for the holiday season last year.