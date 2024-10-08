24 Best Cookbooks To Gift For The 2024 Holiday Season

Food is an ever-present theme in the holiday season. It's a force that unites friends and family, keeps traditions alive, and puts us more in touch with the world around us. There's no better way to celebrate the foodies in your life than by nurturing their love of cooking. Much has been said about "the gift that keeps on giving," but a high-quality cookbook truly fits that description.

Everyone's tastes are unique, so we've compiled a list of 24 cookbooks covering a wide range of cuisines. There's hearty soul food recipes, fancy breads and pastries, vegan and gluten-free delights, and a host of lesser-known dishes from around the world just waiting to be discovered. Whether you're shopping for a novice cook or a veteran of the culinary industry, there's something for every skill level to work with. Best of all, when your family and friends fall in love with their new recipes, they're sure to invite you over for a bite!