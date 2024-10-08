24 Best Cookbooks To Gift For The 2024 Holiday Season
Food is an ever-present theme in the holiday season. It's a force that unites friends and family, keeps traditions alive, and puts us more in touch with the world around us. There's no better way to celebrate the foodies in your life than by nurturing their love of cooking. Much has been said about "the gift that keeps on giving," but a high-quality cookbook truly fits that description.
Everyone's tastes are unique, so we've compiled a list of 24 cookbooks covering a wide range of cuisines. There's hearty soul food recipes, fancy breads and pastries, vegan and gluten-free delights, and a host of lesser-known dishes from around the world just waiting to be discovered. Whether you're shopping for a novice cook or a veteran of the culinary industry, there's something for every skill level to work with. Best of all, when your family and friends fall in love with their new recipes, they're sure to invite you over for a bite!
Bodega Bakes by Paola Velez
James Beard nominee Paola Velez's debut cookbook draws inspiration from the Bronx corner stores she frequented as a child, as well as her Dominican heritage. Between its covers, you'll find over 100 recipes for pastries and other sweets, ranging from classic American favorites like sticky buns and ice pops to Caribbean-inspired treats like guava turnovers and rum cake. Cooks of any skill level can find something for them, from simple set-and-forget desserts to more complicated pastries.
JoyFull by Radhi Devlukia-Shetty
"JoyFull" is the perfect cookbook for vegan and vegetarian foodies, with over 125 plant-based dishes. The recipes are divided amongst nine categories, featuring breakfasts, grains, legumes, breads, salads, soups, vegetable sides, drinks, and desserts. Recipes aren't the only inspiration found in this book, as "JoyFull" also features guidance on skin care, hair care, and meditation. Author Radhi Devlukia-Shetty is a self-taught cook, bringing an inviting and unpretentious approach that will connect with both novice and seasoned cooks.
Zaytinya by José Andrés
Renowned chef José Andrés opened D.C. eatery Zaytinya in 2002. The restaurant received critical acclaim, including a Bib Gourmand Award from the Michelin Guide. Now, after two decades in business, Zaytinya has released its beloved recipes to the public. In this book, you'll find meals inspired by Greek, Turkish, and Lebanese cuisine, including salads, kebabs, roasts, and flatbreads. The recipes are designed for sharing, making "Zaytinya" a particularly good gift for those with a large family to feed or a fondness for dinner parties.
Doma by Spasia Pandora Dinkovski
"Doma" guides readers through a cuisine not often highlighted in the media: that of North Macedonia. Author Spasia Pandora Dinkovski is the founder of Mystic Burek, a London-based Balkan food supper club and delivery service. Her recipes, inspired by her Macedonian grandmother, are highlighted here alongside stories of life in the Balkan nation. Burek, a treat of flaky pastry with a hearty meat filling, is a particular highlight. Snag this book for fans of Balkan food or anyone looking to explore an under-appreciated corner of the culinary world.
Does This Taste Funny? by Stephen Colbert and Evie McGree Colbert
"The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert teams up with his wife Evie to bring you their favorite home-cooked meals. "Does This Taste Funny?" is the culmination of a journey that began during the COVID lockdowns, when the Colberts found renewed comfort in their kitchen and with family at the dinner table. The recipes in this book are geared towards feeding family and friends, with party-sized treats, inspiration for cocktail hour, and a vast collection of desserts.
Koreaworld: A Cookbook by Deuki Hong and Matt Rodbard
Chef Deuki Hong of San Francisco's Sunday Bird teams up with journalist Matt Rodbard for "Koreaworld," the much-anticipated follow-up to their New York Times bestselling cookbook, "Koreatown." Whereas "Koreatown" focused on Korean-American cuisine, "Koreaworld" takes a broader view, exploring Korean communities around the world. You'll find recipes inspired by restaurants in big cities like Seoul and Los Angeles as well as smaller communities like seafood-centric Jeju Island. Part cookbook, part travelog, this is one for the explorers.
Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts by Crystal Wilkinson
It's only fitting that this release from the former poet laureate of Kentucky elevates the cookbook form to true literary status. Within these pages, Wilkinson weaves recipes in with the stories of her ancestors: five generations of Black women in Appalachia. Comfort food like biscuits and chicken and dumplings highlight the recipes portion, but there is equal value to be found in Wilkinson's narrative, which combines family anecdotes with a broader exploration of Black Appalachian culture.
Amrikan by Khushbu Shah
Khushbu Shah has been at the forefront of American food writing for years. Formerly the restaurant editor of Food & Wine, her work in both writing and television has earned critical acclaim. With "Amrikan," Shah makes her much-anticipated cookbook debut, highlighting foods of the Indian diaspora. Here, you'll find Indian-American favorites like butter chicken, but Shah also encourages readers to embrace a broader scope of traditional dishes like dal and dosa. Inventive fusion dishes like paneer pizza and masala chai cheesecake round out this expansive collection.
Good Lookin' Cookin' by Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George
National treasure Dolly Parton teams up with her sister, Rachel Parton George, to make you feel like part of the family with over 80 homestyle recipes. As you'd expect, country cooking takes center stage, with recipes for mac and cheese, barbecued ribs, country ham, and sweet strawberry shortcake. This is more than a cookbook; it's an all-around guide to hosting events, with Dolly and Rachel highlighting their favorite holiday traditions to share with your loved ones.
Mi Cocina by Rick Martínez
Rick Martínez's rise through the Bon Appétit test kitchen made him one of the most popular food writers in the country, and he's gone on to host multiple acclaimed web series. In this James Beard award winning book, Martínez draws from his travels through Mexico's 32 states. The recipes hone in on regional specialties, like Oaxaca's albondigas (meatballs) and Sinaloa's shrimp tamales, while incorporating thoughtful essays by Martínez highlighting what his travels have taught him. This is for anyone seeking a more expansive and authentic Mexican experience.
Persian Feasts by Leila Heller
Leila Heller has dedicated her life to fostering a cultural exchange between the West and Middle East, first in the field of visual arts, and now in the culinary arts. In this deeply personal book, Heller reveals the recipes that her mother brought with her when she came to the United States following the Iranian Revolution. Amongst the 100 dishes highlighted here are kebabs, saffron rice, frittata, and rose water pudding. Interspersed amongst the recipes are family stories and reflections on Iranian culture that give deeper significance to these comforting meals.
Crumbs by Ben Mims
Ben Mims built his knowledge of desserts while writing for some of the nation's foremost food publications, and he has translated it into what just might be the most thorough guide to cookies ever written. Featuring 300 cookie recipes drawn from 100 different countries, "Crumbs" has something for everyone with a sweet tooth. There's French macarons, Sri Lankan sugar cookies, Icelandic gingerbread, and so much more. For anyone looking to venture beyond the standard chocolate chip cookie, here's a map to a big and beautiful baking world.
The Elements of Baking by Katarina Cermelj
There has never been a cookbook quite like "The Elements of Baking." It teaches you how to turn any preexisting recipe into a gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, or vegan version of itself. Chemist Katarina Cermelj walks you through the fundamentals of baking science, giving you the foundation to adapt any recipe to your needs. She also includes unique recipes of her own, like dairy-free apple pie cupcakes and vegan veggie and hummus galette.
The Bean Book by Steve Sando
This in-depth culinary guide comes by way of Steve Sando, founder of the wildly popular Rancho Gordo bean brand, which counts amongst its fans Thomas Keller and Marcella Hazan. In "The Bean Book," Sando introduces readers to 50 unique kinds of beans, including lesser-known varieties like the French flageolet and Mexican eye of goat. The book's 100 recipes feature meat, fish, and vegan dishes, so there's something everyone can enjoy. This is a particularly great gift for curious minds who would like to know more about the history and significance of one of the world's foremost staple foods.
Sunlight & Breadcrumbs by Renee Erickson
This book comes from James Beard Award winner Renee Erickson and is geared towards artistic minds. Citing burnout from over two decades spent running restaurants, Erickson launched this project as a means to get back her creative spark. There are essays reflecting on cooking and creativity and handy guides to concepts like seasonal ingredients and using color and texture to make food more memorable. The recipes here range from simple snacks like melted anchovy toast to more complex dishes like raspberry and pecan crumble cake. This is the ideal book to break out of a creative slump and rediscover the fun of cooking.
A Book About Bread by Issa Niemeijer-Brown
Issa Niemeijer-Brown has been acclaimed as one of the Netherlands' greatest bakers, and this in-depth guide reveals the secrets behind their success. Winner of the 2023 Gourmand World Cookbook Award for Best Bakery Book, "A Book About Bread" contains approachable recipes for classic baguettes and sourdough loaves, but that's only the beginning. Niemeijer-Brown gives readers the fundamental baking knowledge they need to not only master these recipes but develop their own bread recipes going forward.
The Ultimate Sous Vide Cookbook by Yurii Sreda PhD
Sous vide cooking is one of the hottest trends in the culinary world, offering a revolutionary approach to making tender meats, veggies, eggs, desserts, and more. If you know somebody who recently got a sous vide machine and needs some inspiration, or if you want something to accompany the gift of a sous vide machine, this guide will unlock the secrets of this totally unique cooking method. Author Yurii Sreda takes a health-minded approach, focusing on meals that are both nutritious and delicious.
Saucy by Ashley Boyd
"Saucy" focuses attention on the magical power of simple sauces to upgrade any dish. Between its covers you'll find 50 sauce recipes categorized by texture and flavor. There's creamy remoulade, herby basil pesto, tangy mole verde, spicy Caribbean pepper sauce, and many more from a diverse host of global cuisines. Boyd includes a few simple dishes to pair with your sauces but mostly emphasizes the idea that you can dress up any dish in your kitchen repertoire using a simple sauce. The recipes are aimed at home cooks with busy schedules, making this ideal for anyone who wants to elevate their cooking without sacrificing lots of time and energy.
Fish Butchery by Josh Niland
James Beard Award winner Josh Niland's third book is part cookery, part butchery, and part environmentalism. "Fish Butchery" takes aim at food waste, advocating for a whole-animal approach that takes advantage of every part of a fish. In it, Niland explains how to butcher and cook 15 different species of fish, featuring over 40 recipes for underrated fish preparations like cured fish, sausages, and pies. You'll also learn more about the fishing industry as a whole and the role that sustainable seafood plays in healing the environment.
Big Vegan Flavor by Nisha Vora
The mind behind the popular vegan blog "Rainbow Plant Life" makes her cookbook debut with this sweeping tome of 150 plant-based recipes. Vora prioritizes flavor over everything, diving into the full potential of the plant kingdom to bring salty, sweet, tart, bitter, and umami to our plates in bold, mouthwatering fashion. Each recipe contains a short tutorial on kitchen fundamentals that you can apply to your cooking as a whole, meaning there's even more to be gotten from "Big Vegan Cooking" than its already vast array of recipes.
Milk Street 365 by Christopher Kimball
Known as the founder of America's Test Kitchen, Cook's Illustrated, and Cook's Country, Christopher Kimball has been at the forefront of American food writing for over 40 years. Now, he brings his decades of recipe-developing experience together in the largest recipe collection on this list. Packed with over 600 recipes designed to keep you fed all 365 days of the year, this book highlights dishes from all over the world, ready to satisfy any appetite. As you'd expect from the Test Kitchen master, "Milk Street 365" is also an all-around resource for culinary guidance, featuring tips and tricks on kitchen tools, cooking techniques, and specific ingredients.
The Book of Pintxos by Marti Buckley
Author Marti Buckley welcomes readers to explore a very specific and underappreciated cuisine. The eponymous pintxos are a specialty of Spain's Basque region. Similar to tapas, they are small-bite dishes meant for sharing with friends and family. In this first-of-its-kind comprehensive guide, Buckley gives recipes for pintxos ranging from simple anchovy, olive, and pepper skewers to more elaborate small plates like beef cheeks and chicken croquettes. Readers will also learn a bit about the history of pintxos, and how to create the right atmosphere for serving them in their own home.
Mushroom Gastronomy by Krista Towns
Here lies possibly the most thorough guide to cooking with mushrooms ever put in print, covering 25 distinct species of edible mushrooms. You'll find recipes made with grocery store staples like shiitake with baked corn, morel mini quiche, and chanterelle-apricot galette, but Towns also challenges readers to sample lesser-known mushrooms like huitlacoche, nebrodini, and maitake, the latter of which Towns employs in a vegetarian-friendly Philly cheesesteak.
Bourbon Land by Edward Lee
Named one of the Best New Cookbooks of Spring 2024 by "Eater," "Epicurious," and "Food & Wine," this guidebook is a bourbon-lower's dream. As you'd expect, it includes plenty of bourbon-based cocktails, but it also reveals bourbon's immense potential as an ingredient in cooking with dishes like bourbon and butterscotch pudding and bourbon-marinated salmon. Author Edward Lee also offers insights into the history of bourbon, including inside looks at some of Kentucky's best distilleries.
