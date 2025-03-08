Should You Rinse Oatmeal First Before Cooking?

Oatmeal has always been regarded as a hearty and nutritious breakfast option. Better yet, this versatile grain is fairly easy to prepare. Simply combine water, dry oats, and salt, and cook on the stove until soft. Yet, have you ever wondered if you should rinse oats before cooking them? Even if you consistently avoid the mistakes everyone makes with oatmeal, you might still be perplexed by the idea of rinsing oats. Fortunately, if you're preparing a processed variety like rolled or steel cut, performing this extra step isn't exactly necessary, although it could still be beneficial.

While purely optional, rinsing processed oats may result in extra fluffy oatmeal. Additionally, since rolled or old fashioned oats have already been cut down through manufacturing, rinsing these varieties may shorten general cooking times further. That being said, you can absolutely prepare processed oats without rinsing them and still enjoy a deliciously creamy bowl of oatmeal.

On the other hand, when it comes to fully intact grains like whole oat groats, rinsing is usually recommended to remove any dust or debris that accumulated during the packing process. Once the water runs clear, you're ready to cook them. If you want to go one step further, consider soaking your oats ahead of time for additional benefits.