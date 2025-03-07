According to Rack & Riddle's website, the company makes sparkling wine for retailers like Trader Joe's and more than 400 wineries, and its service is soup-to-nuts; they produce the wine, customize blends, assist with brand design, and handle bottling and shipping. Clients provide either grapes or wine, and the company turns it into sparkling wine, using bespoke specifications if desired. The winemaker also sells "shiners" to clients. These are entirely made and pre-aged sparkling wines bottled but without labels, a super turnkey option. Rack & Riddle has simplified the process for clients who want to offer a well-made sparkling wine but lack the necessary equipment, like TJ's.

It cannot be overstated how impressive it is that Trader Joe's offers sparkling wines made using methode champenoise. Also known as the traditional method, the process requires extra effort and labor. The difference is that other sparkling wines, like Prosecco, are fermented in a tank, while méthode champenoise requires a second fermentation in the bottle. So then, why doesn't Trader Joe's use the word Champagne on its sparkling wine labels like Costco? Costco can call its sparkling wine Champagne because it's the real deal, using grapes actually grown and produced in the Champagne region of France as required by its controlled designation of origin. Still, for those searching for a beautiful West Coast take on "Champagne," Rack & Riddle seems to have perfected the art of creating a winning sparkler without a vineyard or an investment in France.