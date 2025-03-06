How To Freeze Chili The Correct Way

Nothing beats a big 'ol batch of chili. Not only does it warm up the kitchen and fill the house with tasty smells, but a Dutch oven or slow cooker beef chili can turn into multiple meals. In fact, if you freeze it properly, a batch of chili can feed you or your family for weeks. The key is to make sure to cool the stew down properly before it goes into the storage containers. It's also a good idea to freeze the chili so that it's flat, either in shallow containers or zipper-top bags, which is a great freezer storage hack to maximize space.

Freezing food is a great way to prevent waste, but a lot of people aren't aware of how crucial it is to cool it down before putting it in the freezer. Warm containers will heat up the inside of the freezer, which can cause other items to defrost, melt, or create freezer burn. Plus, the food you're trying to freeze can take a long time to get completely cold, which can create an ideal environment for dangerous pathogens to grow. Later, when it's time to defrost, you can unwittingly eat the food that was perfectly safe going into the freezer and get sick.