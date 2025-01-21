Why You May Want To Wash Farm Fresh Eggs

Eggs are a necessity in many kitchens. Whether you're making perfect sunny side up eggs, hard-boiling a batch of them for an easy snack, or whisking them into your baking, eggs are a versatile household staple. While it's easy enough to pick up a carton at any grocery store, farm fresh eggs generally taste better and have positive health benefits. Whether you purchase them at a local farmers' market, have a neighbor or a friend who shares their egg supply with you, or raise backyard chickens yourself, farm fresh eggs are a major culinary coup for the home chef.

While you may find eggs in the store labeled "cage-free" or "free-range," chickens who lay farm fresh eggs are guaranteed to be living natural, healthy chicken lives — that is, simply roaming around and eating bugs and leafy vegetation, as opposed to a processed chicken feed that is often given to the hens at larger commercial farms. This simple difference in the chickens' diet leads to eggs that are lower in saturated fat and cholesterol, but higher in nutrients like Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin E, and beta carotene.

However, if you purchase farm fresh eggs, it's important to wash them before cooking them. While you may be used to just grabbing an egg out of a carton and cracking it right into a bowl, taking the time to wash your farm fresh eggs can prevent you from getting sick. Eggs at the grocery store have already undergone an extensive cleaning process to make them USDA-graded. Farm fresh eggs may still have dirt, feathers, and, yes, even chicken poop on them. Failing to wash your eggs can lead to salmonella contamination, which can make you very, very ill.