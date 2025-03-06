Why This Sweet Vegetable Is One Of The Best For The Grill
While we all know that common vegetables like corn and asparagus taste better grilled, there's one underrated sweet vegetable that's an even better candidate for the grill. Have you ever tried a grilled sweet potato? There are so many different ways to cook sweet potatoes beyond baking. This is just one of them — but it's sinfully good.
The sweet, subtly spicy flavors hidden inside a sweet potato shine on the grill. The smoky, charred flavor of grilling brings richness to the other flavors in the root vegetable and balances out its sweetness with depth. Additionally, the high heat of the grill will make the outside of the potato crisp up and caramelize while leaving the inside perfectly soft and moist. It's the best of both worlds.
To make this dish come alive, simply heat the grill, lather the sweet potatoes in your oil of choice to prevent sticking, then heat for a few minutes on each side until done. Peel and chop these potatoes before grilling or leave the skin on — the choice is up to you. Even if you think you don't like sweet potatoes, give this cooking method a try to see if it makes you re-evaluate that choice. Maybe you've just been doing it all wrong.
The best ingredients to pair with grilled sweet potatoes
After searing the supple and sweet flesh of a sweet potato on the grill, it's time to think about what to pair with it. The rich, subtly sweet flavor of a sweet potato, married with the smoky depth of the grill, makes it a great appetizer to indulge in on its own. Still, to make this dish really shine, pair those grilled potatoes with ingredients that cut through their intense depth.
Zesty additions like lime and cilantro are perfect candidates for this job, for example. These ingredients will help lighten up this otherwise hearty, starchy dish with a fresh twist. Herbs like basil, parsley, or dill can help provide the same balance, bringing grassy intrigue and a subtle minty spice. Tangy options such as a fresh tzatziki sauce, chimichurri, or a tomatillo salsa verde are also great options. These dressings can brighten up this dish, preventing the smoky, rich depth from overwhelming the palate.
The options here are endless, so get creative and use what's in your kitchen. Then, prepare to impress your dinner guests with a whole new take on this classic root vegetable.