Why This Sweet Vegetable Is One Of The Best For The Grill

While we all know that common vegetables like corn and asparagus taste better grilled, there's one underrated sweet vegetable that's an even better candidate for the grill. Have you ever tried a grilled sweet potato? There are so many different ways to cook sweet potatoes beyond baking. This is just one of them — but it's sinfully good.

The sweet, subtly spicy flavors hidden inside a sweet potato shine on the grill. The smoky, charred flavor of grilling brings richness to the other flavors in the root vegetable and balances out its sweetness with depth. Additionally, the high heat of the grill will make the outside of the potato crisp up and caramelize while leaving the inside perfectly soft and moist. It's the best of both worlds.

To make this dish come alive, simply heat the grill, lather the sweet potatoes in your oil of choice to prevent sticking, then heat for a few minutes on each side until done. Peel and chop these potatoes before grilling or leave the skin on — the choice is up to you. Even if you think you don't like sweet potatoes, give this cooking method a try to see if it makes you re-evaluate that choice. Maybe you've just been doing it all wrong.