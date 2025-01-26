Persian Donuts Are A Cinnamon Treat With A Unique History

Most people consider donuts to be a breakfast item of American origin, but the history behind donuts (and how they got so popular) is actually more complicated than that. The truth is that nearly every country has its own donut variant, like churros in Spanish cuisine or paczki donuts in Polish culture. The shape or type of ingredients used may change, but the basic concept remains the same: delicious, soft, fried dough.

Persian donuts are another unique entry in the long list of donut types from around the world. However, despite what the name implies, Persian donuts are not a Persian invention; the donut actually hails from North America. Its shape is closer to that of a cinnamon roll, with cinnamon powder throughout and fruity frosting on top.

As for the name, the reason behind it is quite simple. This donut is also known as a Pershing donut, which sounds nearly identical to the word "Persian." Over time, the spelling got mixed up, resulting in the misleading name Persian donut.