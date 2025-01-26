Persian Donuts Are A Cinnamon Treat With A Unique History
Most people consider donuts to be a breakfast item of American origin, but the history behind donuts (and how they got so popular) is actually more complicated than that. The truth is that nearly every country has its own donut variant, like churros in Spanish cuisine or paczki donuts in Polish culture. The shape or type of ingredients used may change, but the basic concept remains the same: delicious, soft, fried dough.
Persian donuts are another unique entry in the long list of donut types from around the world. However, despite what the name implies, Persian donuts are not a Persian invention; the donut actually hails from North America. Its shape is closer to that of a cinnamon roll, with cinnamon powder throughout and fruity frosting on top.
As for the name, the reason behind it is quite simple. This donut is also known as a Pershing donut, which sounds nearly identical to the word "Persian." Over time, the spelling got mixed up, resulting in the misleading name Persian donut.
The origins and history of Persian donuts
The Persian donut was first invented in Thunder Bay, Ontario. As to who invented it, legend has it that they were first made by a man named Art Bennett, who then named the treat after John Pershing, a U.S. general at the time, when he stopped by Bennett's bakery while the donuts were being made. Even now, the original Persian donut recipe is kept a secret by the very bakery in which it was invented.
Persian donuts are especially popular in Ontario and on the eastern seaboard. In fact, this sweet treat is considered a must-try for those visiting Thunder Bay, Ontario, where you can try the secret original recipe that The Persian Man bakery received from Bennett's bakery. Others have fond childhood memories of enjoying Persian donuts in the northeastern parts of America as well, like Maine.
Regardless of where you're buying a Persian donut from, one thing is common throughout: Persian donuts are ovular, rolled similarly to a cinnamon roll, then deep fried. The inside is filled with delicious cinnamon, while the top is heavily frosted. Frostings can vary, but pink, fruity frosting is considered a highly iconic visual aspect of the original.