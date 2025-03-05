Wolfgang Puck's All-Time Favorite Sweet Treat

Life is made just a little bit sweeter when we take a few moments to indulge ourselves, whether it's getting up early to watch the sunrise or stealing a bite or two of our favorite snack. Austrian-born celebrity chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck admitted his insatiable yearning for dark chocolate is so strong he hides a stash in his freezer so he can have it all to himself. In fact, it's one of his all-time favorite sweet treats.

Inspired by his mother's passion for food and cooking, Puck started training when he was only 14, and began working in restaurants all over France before coming to the United States and eventually opening his flagship restaurant Spago. A multitude of James Beard awards and restaurant openings later, the Austrian chef has become a household name.

Through it all, his love of chocolate has never waned — but he's strictly a dark chocolate fan and shows no interest in white or milk chocolate varieties. Puck told Town & Country, "It has to be really dark — not too sweet, at least 70% dark — and then I can eat it all the time ... I'll go down to the kitchen to grab chocolates from the freezer." Yet the chef doesn't have to go far to enjoy his favorite snack. He said, "I don't really have to make the trip, though — we actually have a refrigerator in the bedroom that's just full of chocolate."