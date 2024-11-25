The Nespresso Tip That Transforms Any Coffee Pod Into Espresso

There was a lot of excitement among coffee drinkers when Nespresso introduced its Vertuo machine in 2014. For the first time, consumers could choose between espresso and coffee. Now, TikTok users seem to be returning to the espresso machine maker's roots, using their coffee pods to make double espressos. And they're doing so by using some features preprogrammed into Vertuo machines.

One of the differences between espresso and coffee is how they're brewed. Espresso is made with steam and high pressure, whereas coffee uses water. The Vertuo differs from traditional methods by using Nespresso's proprietary Centrifusion technology, which recognizes a barcode printed on the inside lip of each capsule. Based on the code, the machine adjusts the amount of water, extraction speed, and temperature.

There are two methods for turning a 7.7-ounce Nespresso coffee pod into a 2.7-ounce double espresso. The first is as easy as pressing the brew button twice. The second method allows you to customize the size to whatever volume you like by pressing down and holding the brew button as the coffee dispenses.