The Nespresso Tip That Transforms Any Coffee Pod Into Espresso
There was a lot of excitement among coffee drinkers when Nespresso introduced its Vertuo machine in 2014. For the first time, consumers could choose between espresso and coffee. Now, TikTok users seem to be returning to the espresso machine maker's roots, using their coffee pods to make double espressos. And they're doing so by using some features preprogrammed into Vertuo machines.
One of the differences between espresso and coffee is how they're brewed. Espresso is made with steam and high pressure, whereas coffee uses water. The Vertuo differs from traditional methods by using Nespresso's proprietary Centrifusion technology, which recognizes a barcode printed on the inside lip of each capsule. Based on the code, the machine adjusts the amount of water, extraction speed, and temperature.
There are two methods for turning a 7.7-ounce Nespresso coffee pod into a 2.7-ounce double espresso. The first is as easy as pressing the brew button twice. The second method allows you to customize the size to whatever volume you like by pressing down and holding the brew button as the coffee dispenses.
How to turn Nespresso coffee into an espresso
To use the first method, pop the pod in as usual and hit the brew button twice in quick succession. The coffee cup icon on the brew button will turn turquoise. This feature puts the machine into Coffee Creations mode, concentrating the coffee as it's extracted. This feature's available on all Nespresso Vertuo machines, from its least expensive model, the Vertuo Pop, to the high-end Vertuo Creatista by Breville. It can turn a coffee pod into double espresso or a double espresso into a single shot.
The second method works best when you want to permanently change how your machine brews that pod type, as it reprograms the machine. Hold the brew button as the coffee dispenses, taking your finger off just before the machine dispenses the volume of coffee you want. If you want to go back to the original factory settings, you have to reset the machine according to the instructions in your manual.
Just make sure to use a cup intended for the pod's original size the first time you try either approach, as a mistake could literally make your cup runneth over. Whichever method you use, you'll get the richness and bitterness of an espresso along with the foamy crema that forms on top.
Is it worth the cost?
From a price perspective, it's cheaper to use an espresso pod if you want espresso. Nespresso Vertuo coffee costs around $1.25 per pod for a 7.7-ounce serving, while espresso pods cost around $1 per pod, depending on whether you buy a single or double shot. Still, if you want an espresso and only have coffee pods, it's nice to know you can use them in a pinch. If you like that one, there are other brewing tricks that can make your life easier too. One Nespresso hack for effortlessly better coffee involves warming the machine up by running hot water through it once before inserting the pod. You can also refill the pods with your own finely ground coffee, which would take the sting out of paying extra for coffee pods you turn into espressos.
The best thing about the custom coffee methods is allowing you to offer guests exactly the type of coffee drink they want, no matter what pods you have on hand. Now you just need to learn to achieve the perfect milk foam for flawless latte art.