Why You Should Try Making Pizza Upside Down In A Skillet
Making mini pan pizzas is one of the many great uses of a cast iron skillet. But did you know you could also make an upside-down pizza in this kitchen stalwart? A cast iron pan is great at retaining and evenly distributing heat, two qualities required to make pizza. While the novelty of making a pizza in reverse could be reason enough for some to try it, the upside-down skillet pizza does offer a few more tasty motives for pie lovers to attempt making it. For one, there's a lot more cheese and sauce in contact with the pan, resulting in more of those lovely charred edges made of crisp browned cheese and caramelized tomato sauce. Since the dough is the final topmost layer, you can season it with herbs and spices of your choosing, giving you a flavorful crust.
And then, of course, there's the convenience. From being able to easily pre-cook your toppings in the same pan the pizza is baked in to not having to worry about any sauce or cheese spilling over and messing up your oven, this is an easy weeknight dinner kind of pie. While it tastes good, the upside-down skillet pizza can look a little chaotic since the toppings aren't arranged but simply flattened onto the top, so maybe reconsider it if you're hosting a fancy dinner. Another caveat is the possibility of the toppings sticking to the bottom of the pan. One of the myths about cast iron skillets is that they are non-stick. Ensuring the pan is well-seasoned and sufficiently greased can help avoid any sticky situations.
Don't let moisture make your upside-down skillet pizza soggy
The devil is in the details when it comes to making a reverse pizza. The novelty and convenience are all for naught if the resulting pie is a soggy mess with half the toppings stuck to the bottom of the pan. Fortunately, a few tips and lessons from other dishes cooked in a similar way can help troubleshoot these hurdles. For example, the tarte tatin, an iconic French pastry, and the luscious Chicago pizza pot pie are both baked upside down and flipped over before serving.
Arguably the most important step is to remove as much excess moisture from the pizza toppings. Doing so concentrates the flavors and ensures the pie has a crispier crust. Try tossing the chopped toppings in the skillet to sauté them evenly. Once they're sufficiently cooked, remove any excess oil from the pan, then spread and flatten the toppings evenly on the skillet, and add your cheeses of choice. Remember to add them in reverse, so if you're using parmesan and mozzarella (the former is usually added later), add the parmesan first. Next comes the dough, which will eventually become the pizza crust. Poke a few small holes in the dough to allow steam to escape, ensuring excess moisture won't get trapped and make the pie soggy. Then bake for about 30 minutes in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven.
Once baked, pull the skillet out of the oven and allow it to rest for a few minutes to let the toppings set. This helps with successfully performing a mess-free flip to get your upside-down pizza the right way up on a plate or pizza tray. Top with parmesan and freshly chopped herbs to make it look pretty, and serve hot.