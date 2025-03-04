Why You Should Try Making Pizza Upside Down In A Skillet

Making mini pan pizzas is one of the many great uses of a cast iron skillet. But did you know you could also make an upside-down pizza in this kitchen stalwart? A cast iron pan is great at retaining and evenly distributing heat, two qualities required to make pizza. While the novelty of making a pizza in reverse could be reason enough for some to try it, the upside-down skillet pizza does offer a few more tasty motives for pie lovers to attempt making it. For one, there's a lot more cheese and sauce in contact with the pan, resulting in more of those lovely charred edges made of crisp browned cheese and caramelized tomato sauce. Since the dough is the final topmost layer, you can season it with herbs and spices of your choosing, giving you a flavorful crust.

And then, of course, there's the convenience. From being able to easily pre-cook your toppings in the same pan the pizza is baked in to not having to worry about any sauce or cheese spilling over and messing up your oven, this is an easy weeknight dinner kind of pie. While it tastes good, the upside-down skillet pizza can look a little chaotic since the toppings aren't arranged but simply flattened onto the top, so maybe reconsider it if you're hosting a fancy dinner. Another caveat is the possibility of the toppings sticking to the bottom of the pan. One of the myths about cast iron skillets is that they are non-stick. Ensuring the pan is well-seasoned and sufficiently greased can help avoid any sticky situations.