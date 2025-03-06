Microwave Your Eggs In A Mug For The Perfect Breakfast On The Go
With the sky-high price and buying limits on eggs these days, eating them as a daily breakfast has become a lot more of a luxury experience. Still, there's something about the protein-packed, extraordinarily versatile item that makes it a perfect start to your day. Perhaps the only way to make it better is to find a way for it to be made quicker and cleaned up easier. Spoiler alert: This hack does both.
The next time you're craving scrambled eggs, skip the skillet and instead reach for a microwavable mug. Grease it with a nonstick spray or an oil or butter rub, sprinkle in some salt on the bottom to attract microwave energy without drying up your dish, and then crack in your eggs. Scramble them with a fork, add a splash of milk or cream cheese for creamier eggs, and microwave until done (about 1–2 minutes). You can cover the mug while it's in the microwave with a damp paper towel or plastic wrap (with an uncovered corner for air flow) if you're worried about making a mess, but your eggs shouldn't explode or pop while cooking as long as they're fully scramble.
Jazzing up your microwave scrambled eggs
Are plain eggs just not cutting it for you? Don't worry — microwave eggs are truly a blank slate for creativity. Make it more akin to a flavor-packed omelet by stirring in small pieces of salami or cooked bacon, chopped onion, torn pieces of bread, chives, or whatever else strikes your fancy. Beyond salt, seasoning could include pepper, garlic powder, paprika, everything bagel seasoning, and others. Or, you could wait to add a flavor-punch to your breakfast post-cooking with a generous squeeze of hot sauce. Try topping it with fresh produce, such as cherry tomatoes or avocado, to get your nutrients in early.
The cherry on top? A layer of grated cheese, perfectly melted by the heat of the mug and adding salty sharpness to your eggs. Keep in mind that these additions could increase the cook time of your eggs, so adjust accordingly to reach your preferred doneness. If this still isn't efficient enough for you, a similar outcome can be achieved by repurposing your muffin tins for make-ahead egg breakfast cups that are easily freezable and reheatable day-of.