Microwave Your Eggs In A Mug For The Perfect Breakfast On The Go

With the sky-high price and buying limits on eggs these days, eating them as a daily breakfast has become a lot more of a luxury experience. Still, there's something about the protein-packed, extraordinarily versatile item that makes it a perfect start to your day. Perhaps the only way to make it better is to find a way for it to be made quicker and cleaned up easier. Spoiler alert: This hack does both.

The next time you're craving scrambled eggs, skip the skillet and instead reach for a microwavable mug. Grease it with a nonstick spray or an oil or butter rub, sprinkle in some salt on the bottom to attract microwave energy without drying up your dish, and then crack in your eggs. Scramble them with a fork, add a splash of milk or cream cheese for creamier eggs, and microwave until done (about 1–2 minutes). You can cover the mug while it's in the microwave with a damp paper towel or plastic wrap (with an uncovered corner for air flow) if you're worried about making a mess, but your eggs shouldn't explode or pop while cooking as long as they're fully scramble.