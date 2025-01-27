The Best Breakfast Burrito Eggs Have This Secret, Creamy Ingredient

Tired of doling out $15 every time you're craving an authentic San Franciscan Mission-style breakfast burrito, but find you're just not capable of making an at-home version that comes close to comparing? Well, there's a lot that goes into making a truly restaurant-worthy burrito, but we can help you get one step closer with the secret to making the creamiest, fluffiest eggs.

Are you ready for it? The magical secret ingredient is nothing other than cream cheese (along with the tried-and-true method of cooking the eggs very slowly on a low temperature to keep them fluffy, rather than crisp, of course). This helps the eggs stay moist and cook more slowly. Add the cream cheese in cold chunks about halfway through cooking your eggs, and then stir it in as it melts. Think of it like adding creamer to your coffee, or heavy cream to your soup — that bit of dairy just makes everything a little bit smoother and a little bit lighter.