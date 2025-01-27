The Best Breakfast Burrito Eggs Have This Secret, Creamy Ingredient
Tired of doling out $15 every time you're craving an authentic San Franciscan Mission-style breakfast burrito, but find you're just not capable of making an at-home version that comes close to comparing? Well, there's a lot that goes into making a truly restaurant-worthy burrito, but we can help you get one step closer with the secret to making the creamiest, fluffiest eggs.
Are you ready for it? The magical secret ingredient is nothing other than cream cheese (along with the tried-and-true method of cooking the eggs very slowly on a low temperature to keep them fluffy, rather than crisp, of course). This helps the eggs stay moist and cook more slowly. Add the cream cheese in cold chunks about halfway through cooking your eggs, and then stir it in as it melts. Think of it like adding creamer to your coffee, or heavy cream to your soup — that bit of dairy just makes everything a little bit smoother and a little bit lighter.
Tweaking this tip to fit your needs
One of the best things about this hack? It's very modifiable. Gordon Ramsay himself has been known to use a version of this, stirring some of the slightly fancier crème fraîche into his eggs with a rubber spatula, along with a generous amount of butter to keep the eggs from sticking. On the flip side of things, if you're looking for something a little bit simpler, you can swap the cream cheese for Greek yogurt or sour cream — and if you're looking for something safe for your lactose-intolerant stomach, dairy-free milks like coconut milk can make a satisfactory substitute (albeit one that makes your eggs taste a little like, well, coconut).
A couple more secrets for making the best scrambled eggs: Whisk them until frothy before putting them on heat, use a properly sized, nonstick pan, and let your eggs come to room temperature before cooking. That last one will also help them mix better with your added cream cheese or other dairy products. Throw in any other fillings you deem breakfast burrito essentials, and there you have it: A taste of San Francisco — or wherever else you think the home of burrito-perfection is — in your very own kitchen.