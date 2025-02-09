Form Your Burger Patties With Chilled Meat For Extra Juiciness

Grilling burgers is a core summer activity, and truth be told, most of us could go for a thick, juicy handheld any time of year. A well-made beef patty piled with cheese and toppings is great as a quick weeknight meal or served on a platter at a weekend cookout. Unfortunately there are a lot of common mistakes people make when cooking burgers. If dry patties are an issue, one way to maintain some extra juiciness is to form them with chilled meat.

Ground beef is a bit of a different ballgame than working with, say, cuts of steak, which are better cooked when they've been allowed to warm up to room temperature. The difference is that because the meat is ground, all of the connective tissue in the muscle is pulled apart, so you're relying much more on the fat to make the patty stick together. When the meat warms up to room temperature, the fat starts to loosen up and the burger loses some of its structure. When it's placed over the heat of a stove or grill, the fat melts. Now, if the burger is already kind of loose, all that juiciness escapes. So if your kitchen is warm, or your burger patties are sitting on a plate next to the hot stove, you could be drying out your burgers before they're even cooked and not realize it.