The Hands-Down Best Flaming Cocktails In The US, According To Reviews

There are plenty of classic popular cocktails out there and most bartenders can mix up everything from a martini to an old fashioned without breaking a sweat. But if you're looking to turn up the heat a bit the next time you stop by the bar, check out one of these flaming cocktails. They get rave reviews from patrons at some of the most inventive bars around the country. Tiki bars dominate our list, with everything from themed cocktails to garnishes lit on fire. But there are also sophisticated, elegant cocktails and a few classic drinks with an inventive flaming addition.

Flammable alcohol makes it easy to add some pyrotechnics and flair to these drinks. Keeping the bar from going up in flames requires a smooth touch, however, so don't just strike a match to any old cocktail and expect a stunning display. These bartenders carefully craft concoctions that look amazing coming to your table without the danger of burning the place down. Make sure to let the flame go out before enjoying your drink and watch out for hot glasses. These top cocktails are works of art that add fire without burning the bar or its patrons.