The Hands-Down Best Flaming Cocktails In The US, According To Reviews
There are plenty of classic popular cocktails out there and most bartenders can mix up everything from a martini to an old fashioned without breaking a sweat. But if you're looking to turn up the heat a bit the next time you stop by the bar, check out one of these flaming cocktails. They get rave reviews from patrons at some of the most inventive bars around the country. Tiki bars dominate our list, with everything from themed cocktails to garnishes lit on fire. But there are also sophisticated, elegant cocktails and a few classic drinks with an inventive flaming addition.
Flammable alcohol makes it easy to add some pyrotechnics and flair to these drinks. Keeping the bar from going up in flames requires a smooth touch, however, so don't just strike a match to any old cocktail and expect a stunning display. These bartenders carefully craft concoctions that look amazing coming to your table without the danger of burning the place down. Make sure to let the flame go out before enjoying your drink and watch out for hot glasses. These top cocktails are works of art that add fire without burning the bar or its patrons.
Tiki This at Guard and Grace in Denver, Colorado
If you want to enjoy a show-stopping cocktail along with your meal at the Michelin-recommended steakhouse in Denver, Colorado, try the "Tiki This" at Guard and Grace. This drink is very tropical thanks to cachaça, Pimms No. 1, spiced falernum, and plus passion fruit simple syrup. The flaming lime on top is the most impressive part of the drink's presentation, which comes in a themed tiki glass. This is a summery drink that's not always listed on the menu, but you can ask the bartender to whip one up for you, complete with the fired citrus topper.
You can also get the "Tag Tiki," which replaces the passion fruit simple syrup with cinnamon yerba mate syrup. It still has plenty of tropical flavor from pineapple, lime, and orange, plus a strong boozy element with two rums.
Inventive cocktails are on the menus at numerous restaurants in Denver's Tag Restaurant Group, which includes Guard and Grace. The same team oversees food and drink menus at six different hot spots, so you can be sure that a flaming cocktail is never far away when you're in the Mile High City.
The Guilty Pleasure at The Woo Woo in New York City, New York
Although it goes by the name "The Guilty Pleasure," you can bask in the warm sparkling glow of this drink guilt-free at a speakeasy-style bar in New York City. Just be ready to blush a little bit, since the bar certainly leans into the adult themes, with vintage Playboy magazines as decor and suggestive drinks on the bar menu. Go through an adult-themed shop to the back entrance, provide the password, and go through a VCR display case into The Woo Woo, an 80s bar complete with plenty of neon lights and retro style. Once inside, order a Guilty Pleasure to really lean into the bar's vibe.
This flaming cocktail combines vodka with apple and cinnamon. A generous sprinkling of cinnamon on top helps the flames reach spectacular heights and plays off the disco balls throughout the bar. On the current menu, try "Just the Tip," a similar cocktail made for colder months with warm bourbon, rich spices, rosemary, lemon, and plenty of cinnamon on the top. It's torched before serving and also comes in a tiki glass. If you're looking to heat things up in more ways than one, The Woo Woo is the place to go in New York City.
The Trummer at Koloman in New York City, New York
For a drink with a story to go along with its flaming presentation, try "The Trummer" from Koloman in New York City. This cocktail is named for Albert Trummer, a barkeep who used to make his own absinthe and famously set bars on fire while making his concoctions. He was known for creating drinks that were as impressive to see as they were delicious. His antics eventually got him arrested, but at Koloman, you can enjoy a flaming cocktail in his honor.
The drink includes cinnamon and sugar inside the glass, plus sprayed rum and fire. As the flames lick the glass, the cinnamon sugar caramelizes and the patron gets an impressive display.
Trummer is still slinging drinks at nearby DOM and was reportedly thrilled when he learned of the cocktail. When the bartender at Koloman made a Trummer for Trummer, he enjoyed the drink and reminisced about his days lighting absinthe-based drinks on fire. With the stamp of approval from the king of NYC flaming cocktails, it's hard to pass up on the Trummer.
Zombie at Three Dots and a Dash in Chicago, Illinois
Three Dots and a Dash is a hot tiki bar in Chicago with plenty of themed drinks. It's such a popular spot that Mick Jagger once stopped by to enjoy a bite and a drink. There's plenty of inventive cocktails to enjoy on your own or shared with a group. "The Zombie," which serves three or four people, comes in a skull-shaped glass with straws to share. It includes three types of rum with plenty of fresh citrus taste from lime and grapefruit. Two cinnamon sticks add a little warmth plus a decorative garnish and spicy falernum syrup make it extra tropical.
The lime half on the top is where the flames come in. Placed on top of a red skull glass, this drink is very impressive at your table. If you want to transport yourself from the Windy City to the tropics, this is the spot and the drink to try. Be sure to snap a pic, lit by the ambiance of the flaming drink, of course. There are plenty of inventive options on the menu and the staff is always willing to try something new, and you can get a flaming citrus half put on other drinks as well.
Toasted Marshmallow at Bigfoot West in Los Angeles, California
The toasted marshmallow cocktail is named for the literal flaming marshmallow that tops the drink. It's served at Bigfoot West, a rustic park-themed bar that makes you feel like you're right by the campfire. The "Toasted Marshmallow" is made with vanilla vodka, rum, and 1921 crema liqueur. Honey makes it extra sweet and the flaming marshmallow on top completes the cocktail. This boozy version of a classic campfire s'more is missing the chocolate, but you can always add something from the dessert menu. Just be ready for some super sweet flavor, since the "Toasted Marshmallow" is quite sweet by itself.
Including Bigfoot West, there are 11 restaurants within the 1933 Group in the Los Angeles area. Not all of them have the "Toasted Marshmallow" on the menu, but we're guessing you can order one all the same. You can also check out Bigfoot Lodge, a similar space from 1933 Group with an impressive cocktail menu, live music, and trivia. Bartending excellence and inventive cocktails are the name of the game at these Southern California hot spots.
Scorpion Bowl at Tiki No in Los Angeles, California
For a classic tiki bar ambiance, head over to Tiki No in Los Angeles and take a sip from the shared "Scorpion Bowl" as the sparkler flames, if you dare. This rum cocktail is a whopping 32 ounces, and you can even upgrade to the larger 38-ounce bowl. It is made of three types of rum plus falerno syrup to give it a sweet tropical heat. Passionfruit, lime juice, pineapple juice, and grapefruit juice bring in some fresh citrus flavor, while cinnamon adds extra warmth. Angostura bitters round out the drink that comes with little umbrellas, flower garnishes, and multiple straws. The grand finale comes when the inside bowl erupts in sparkling flames.
If you want something flaming at Tiki No that you don't have to share, check out the "Toasted Marshmallow" on the cocktail menu. It also has falernum, rum, and cinnamon, but gets a creamier base thanks to fluffed vodka. The marshmallow on top is lit on fire, similar to the volcano sparkler in the "Scorpion Bowl." There are drinks with flaming lime halves, fired-up cinnamon, and plenty of other garnishes.
Flaming Margarita at El Compadre in Los Angeles, California
To visit the "Home of the Flaming Margarita," check out El Compadre in Los Angeles. Alongside authentic Mexican cuisine, you can order one of a few specialty cocktails. The pride of the bar is definitely the margarita, which is lit on fire before serving. The flame in this margarita comes from a lemon slice on the top, which creates an intense blue flame. It's garnished with salt on the rim or with tajin, a combination of salt, lime, chili peppers, and a lime wedge. It has all of the ingredients of a perfect margarita and a little something extra in the presentation.
You can order it on the rocks or frozen and in various flavors. You can stick with a classic margarita, which is made with tequila and a homemade sweet and sour mix, or switch things up with strawberry, mango, jalapeño, coconut, or another flavor. If you're feeling really adventurous, combine two of the house flavors for a truly unique drink. These cocktails are served at El Compadre's locations in Hollywood and Echo Park.
Ghost Rider at Toca Madera in Los Angeles, California
For inventive cocktails to pair with Mexican cuisine, check out Toca Madera in West Hollywood, Las Vegas, Scottsdale, and Houston. One of the many margs on the menu is the "Ghost Rider." This drink includes a sugar skull on the top lit on fire, living up to its intense name. It's included on the regular bar menu as well as happy hour.
It's made with blanco tequila, a top choice for margaritas, and agave for sweetness and a bit of sour lime juice. Blanco or silver tequila is younger than gold tequila, so it features a bit more prominent bite and sourness. The "Ghost Rider" has plenty of tart flavor, plus mint for a burst of freshness. But it's the sugar skull that makes it memorable and sets this drink apart from other standard margaritas you might get at other restaurants. It caramelizes as it burns, and it's best to wait for a minute or two for the entire effect before you dive into the drink. It's the perfect opportunity to snap pictures of your drink as it ignites. The skull is pretty small, so don't worry about it becoming a fire hazard. You'll be able to sip your marg in no time, still smiling at the impressive moment at your table.
Cigar Box at The Roosevelt Room in Austin, Texas
There are plenty of unique cocktails served at The Roosevelt Room in Austin, Texas but one of those you're not likely to see anywhere else is the "Cigar Box." It is made with mezcal, smoked black tea syrup, and tobacco essence, giving it a deeper smokey flavor. Lavender bitters add an earthier element as well and the entire thing is served on a sturdy ashtray, complete with a flaming cinnamon stick alongside. If the sight of a smoking cigar brings back nostalgia for you but you don't want to actually go for a smoke, this drink will certainly give off the same energy.
The Roosevelt Room has industrial-style decor with an upscale food and drink menu. It's still mostly bar food and cocktails, but they go well beyond standard peanuts with loaded charcuterie boards, gouda and cheddar grilled cheese, and spiked ice cream. They've also gotten numerous local and national awards for their cocktails, bar atmosphere, and even specific bartenders. The Roosevelt Rooms hosts many special themed events, from Roaring 20's parties to tiki takeovers. Special cocktails, including those with extra flames and sparks, are created and featured on the menu.
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular at Rumba in Seattle, Washington
If you like rum, stop by Rumba the next time you're in Seattle. This bar loves everything about the spirit and features plenty of lesser-known varieties and some popular favorites. In the "Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular," everything truly is spectacular and over the top. You can't get it all the time but look for tiki nights when Rumba transforms and the drinks are flowing. One of the bartenders shared with local media that drinks like the "Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular" bring out the adventurous sides of patrons and that the sight of fire "turns adults into kids again."
The "Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular" includes dry ice, fire, and a flashing LED light to make things even more exciting. Garnishes like flaming limes are also featured on the Rumba website, so you can be sure that the staff at this rum bar loves to dress up drinks. There are plenty of options on the regular menu, plus featured cocktails that bring new flavor combinations and ingredients to the table. You can even opt for one of five rum flights to learn more about the options before or after ordering your flaming cocktail.
Goblet of Fire at The Alchemist in Washington, D.C.
With a name like "Goblet of Fire," this drink has to be flaming and The Alchemist in Washington, D.C., delivers. It has a flaming citrus half on the top, which is what brings the flames to the drink. Other options include bubbles that pop and smoke once they hit the glass as well as torches that add shorter bursts of flame over the glass as it's mixed.
The Alchemist relies on innovative combinations of spirits, mixers, and garnishes, serving drinks in everything from scientific beakers to copper goblets. Plenty of the options come with smoke and fire, but you can also get classics like martinis and Manhattans. The bar is on the smaller side and is speakeasy-style, so you have to know it's there to make your way through the entrance. The Alchemist was crowned the 2024 DC Cocktail Festival champion, so expect some more attention to this laid back, art-meets-science-meets-mixology spot.