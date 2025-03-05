Bitters Aren't Just For Cocktails — They're For Sauces, Too

If you love complex and sophisticated beverages — both alcoholic and zero proof — chances are you've had your share of encounters with bitters. Aromatic and complex in flavor, bitters are a tincture made by submerging botanicals in high-proof alcohol, typically vodka. They're similar to cooking extracts, but the main difference between them is that extracts are a concentration of just one flavor, while bitters combine flavors from a variety of herbs, spices, and citrus peels.

While bitters offer a tasty way to rescue overly sweet cocktails, they're also rising in popularity in culinary circles. Given their similarities to culinary extracts and ability to impart intense flavor with just a few drops, there's no reason not to use them in your dinner as well as your aperitif. While it may be unthinkable to add a teaspoon of vanilla extract to your tomato sauce, a dash of bitters can help soften acidity and bring out the tomatoes' inherent tangy, earthy notes. They're also a delicious, savory alternative to nutmeg in creamier sauces for those concerned about their Alfredo developing the aftertaste of apple pie.

Of course, as with any new culinary trend, it's easy to get overzealous and over-season your sauces with bitters. The important thing to remember is that the taste is in the name — bitter. Adding too much can give your dish an unpleasant flavor, so use a gentle hand and taste as you go, especially if you're experimenting with them for the first time.