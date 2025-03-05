Bitters Aren't Just For Cocktails — They're For Sauces, Too
If you love complex and sophisticated beverages — both alcoholic and zero proof — chances are you've had your share of encounters with bitters. Aromatic and complex in flavor, bitters are a tincture made by submerging botanicals in high-proof alcohol, typically vodka. They're similar to cooking extracts, but the main difference between them is that extracts are a concentration of just one flavor, while bitters combine flavors from a variety of herbs, spices, and citrus peels.
While bitters offer a tasty way to rescue overly sweet cocktails, they're also rising in popularity in culinary circles. Given their similarities to culinary extracts and ability to impart intense flavor with just a few drops, there's no reason not to use them in your dinner as well as your aperitif. While it may be unthinkable to add a teaspoon of vanilla extract to your tomato sauce, a dash of bitters can help soften acidity and bring out the tomatoes' inherent tangy, earthy notes. They're also a delicious, savory alternative to nutmeg in creamier sauces for those concerned about their Alfredo developing the aftertaste of apple pie.
Of course, as with any new culinary trend, it's easy to get overzealous and over-season your sauces with bitters. The important thing to remember is that the taste is in the name — bitter. Adding too much can give your dish an unpleasant flavor, so use a gentle hand and taste as you go, especially if you're experimenting with them for the first time.
Sweet inspiration for cooking with bitters
Though the recipes for making bitters are typically closely-held secrets, some are designed to showcase specific flavors, such as cherry, orange, celery, and even chocolate. It's easy to see how these options could elevate the flavor of your favorite sauce. Though chocolate bitters can give your old fashioned a tasty boost, they're equally as delicious when sprinkled into a mole sauce. Celery bitters could add light astringency to vodka sauce (think bloody mary), while orange might add some brightness to a rich hollandaise.
If you make your own barbecue sauce, fruit-forward bitters might be the secret weapon you need to take it from delicious to downright extraordinary. Cherries, especially, have a soft sweetness that brings complexity to spicy and savory flavors, such as habaneros and garlic. A few shakes of cherry bitters will bring a similar energy to your sauce without the sugary undertones that could make it too sweet. This blend would be especially delicious mopped onto applewood smoked pork or roasted chicken.
Another way to enhance your sauces with bitters is to use them in other parts of your dish. This practice helps unify your meal and make everything taste more cohesive. For instance, if you plan to make homemade orange chicken, try adding a few splashes of orange bitters to both your glaze and the marinade for your chicken. If you're making ceviche, a dash of lemon or cucumber bitters might be the extra something your dish needs.