How To Prevent Soapy Tasting Raw Carrots

We've all experienced it: You're nibbling at a veggie tray and take a bite of a nice, orange carrot only to be met with a soapy and unpleasant taste. It's enough to make you shiver or worry as to whether your carrots are coated in soap residue. However, you need not fret about these soapy little suckers, as they're generally safe to eat.

Soapy carrots aren't actually caused by soap. The change in taste comes from terpenoids, a compound that, in high levels, can give the veggies a bitter and soap-like taste. Levels of terpenoids increase when exposed to ethylene, which happens as carrots age or when they're exposed to ethylene-producing fruits and veggies.

So, how does one prevent soapy carrots? For baby carrots, which are carrots cut to a smaller size, you'll want to remove the carrots from their original bag, which can be soggy and, when opened, provides no seal from air exposure. You should rinse and dry your carrots, then place them in an airtight container. This also applies to larger carrots, which should be placed in airtight containers. The older the carrots are, the more likely they are to have a soapy or off taste, so you will want to eat your carrots while they are at their most fresh and make sure to toss them if they take on any signs of rancidity, such as change in color or smell.