How To Prevent Soapy Tasting Raw Carrots
We've all experienced it: You're nibbling at a veggie tray and take a bite of a nice, orange carrot only to be met with a soapy and unpleasant taste. It's enough to make you shiver or worry as to whether your carrots are coated in soap residue. However, you need not fret about these soapy little suckers, as they're generally safe to eat.
Soapy carrots aren't actually caused by soap. The change in taste comes from terpenoids, a compound that, in high levels, can give the veggies a bitter and soap-like taste. Levels of terpenoids increase when exposed to ethylene, which happens as carrots age or when they're exposed to ethylene-producing fruits and veggies.
So, how does one prevent soapy carrots? For baby carrots, which are carrots cut to a smaller size, you'll want to remove the carrots from their original bag, which can be soggy and, when opened, provides no seal from air exposure. You should rinse and dry your carrots, then place them in an airtight container. This also applies to larger carrots, which should be placed in airtight containers. The older the carrots are, the more likely they are to have a soapy or off taste, so you will want to eat your carrots while they are at their most fresh and make sure to toss them if they take on any signs of rancidity, such as change in color or smell.
Dealing with soapy carrots
Soapy carrots can be prevented to an extent with proper storage. However, sometimes soapy carrots are inevitable. They just happen. So, what should you do with these bitter root vegetables? Well, there are a few options. For starters, you could still eat them. They are safe to eat, after all. They just have an unpleasant taste.
Luckily, the soapy taste of terpenoid-rich carrots is tempered when the carrots are cooked, so you can simply use these carrots for cooking. You can toss these carrots into soups or stews without worrying that the soapy flavor will suffuse. Roasting or glazing your carrots can also help — bonus points if you use lemon juice in your glaze, as it can help to brighten the flavor. You could also crisp up these carrots into chips for snacking. If you simply can't get past the prospect of eating a soapy carrot, you can also make the best of them as a nice, healthy dog treat. Your little furry friend will probably enjoy those carrots, soapy or not, with much relish and little wonder as to the taste.