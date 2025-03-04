Is Injecting Meat With Marinade Actually Worth It?

If you're following a meat recipe, you might come across the advice to marinate. There is some science behind marinating meat — it's key to tenderizing and infusing flavor before and during the cooking process. It's easy to figure out the "why" of marinating, but the "how" is where some get lost. For most small cuts of meat, letting them sit in a bowl or resealable bag of marinade is enough to get the job done. Bigger proteins like pork shoulder, beef brisket, and whole bird recipes such as chicken and roasted turkey might need a more intensive marinating process.

The best way to ensure hefty cuts of meat are thoroughly marinated is through the injection method. Injecting marinades is worth it because the liquid is able to reach the deepest parts of the meat that a soaking method might not reach. Soaking for bigger proteins may lead to uneven flavor, with the outside being overdone while the inside barely absorbs the marinade. Injecting the marinade into the deepest parts leads to a more even flavor. It also helps to tenderize thicker or tougher parts of the meat that a surface marinade won't reach.