Your Honey Bun Might Be Expired But Could You Still Eat It?
Honey buns are certainly up there on the list of nostalgic childhood snacks that sweetened up the day. Whether you have some sitting around in your snack drawer or are considering stocking up on something honeyed, cinnamon-scented, and hassle-free, knowing what to do with an expired honey bun is important. Unfortunately, the rules for eating out-of-date frozen meat or even expired chocolate don't always apply to the preservative-laden snacks. As with most artificial snacks, the various preservatives can lead to some blurry lines about eating out-of-date honey buns.
One experiment by YouTube user Andrew Smith left a sealed honey bun taped to a desk in observation to see whether it would disintegrate or remain preserved. It took approximately 200 days after the expiration date to see any signs of going bad. By day 300, the honey bun was completely solid. In this sense, the shelf life of honey buns is pretty debatable and varies from brand to brand. Store-bought honey buns will come with a use-by or expiration date, which describes when the food item is at its freshest and tastiest. While they seem to last long after the use-by date, paying attention to the quality and freshness of the snack is important.
What happens if you eat an expired honey bun
There are some key signs to look out for when it comes to expired honey buns. One of the main signs is evidence of mold. As with all food, it is recommended to throw out all food that has the presence of mold. According to the FDA, moldy food releases a toxin called mycotoxins. If consumed in large quantities, mycotoxins can make you unwell and lead to health complications. Other things to pay attention to include the appearance and texture. Checking to see if the honey bun is firm, dry, or discolored are indicators that the sweet treat is no good. If the honey bun smells like it is giving off a strong odor, it is best to toss it out too, as this means it is probably off.
The dangers of eating an expired honey bun depend on how far out from the expiration date it is eaten. The preservatives in honey buns likely allow for some wiggle room, but it depends on how it has been stored. Keeping unopened honey buns in a cool and dark location is the most effective storage method, but once you notice signs of spoilage, don't think twice about discarding it. Eating a honey bun once it has become inedible and tastes or looks stale might just leave you with a terrible taste in your mouth, but if you do begin to feel unwell, have an allergic reaction, or are immunocompromised, it is best to seek medical attention.