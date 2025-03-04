Your Honey Bun Might Be Expired But Could You Still Eat It?

There are some key signs to look out for when it comes to expired honey buns. One of the main signs is evidence of mold. As with all food, it is recommended to throw out all food that has the presence of mold. According to the FDA, moldy food releases a toxin called mycotoxins. If consumed in large quantities, mycotoxins can make you unwell and lead to health complications. Other things to pay attention to include the appearance and texture. Checking to see if the honey bun is firm, dry, or discolored are indicators that the sweet treat is no good. If the honey bun smells like it is giving off a strong odor, it is best to toss it out too, as this means it is probably off.

The dangers of eating an expired honey bun depend on how far out from the expiration date it is eaten. The preservatives in honey buns likely allow for some wiggle room, but it depends on how it has been stored. Keeping unopened honey buns in a cool and dark location is the most effective storage method, but once you notice signs of spoilage, don't think twice about discarding it. Eating a honey bun once it has become inedible and tastes or looks stale might just leave you with a terrible taste in your mouth, but if you do begin to feel unwell, have an allergic reaction, or are immunocompromised, it is best to seek medical attention.