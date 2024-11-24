Is It Ever Okay To Eat Expired Chocolate?

On occasion, a newly-bought bar of chocolate won't look right when opened. The surface will appear dusty or have white or light brown blotches marring the shiny, dark surface you expect to see in a bar of chocolate. Unless you detect a musty or rotting odor, what you're seeing is called "bloom," and while it will affect the creamy mouthfeel and texture, the chocolate will still taste and smell like chocolate. If exposed to too much moisture, like if you store your chocolate in the refrigerator, it can cause a sugar bloom, whereas temperature variations can cause a fat bloom. Though it may not be as enjoyable, it's still quite safe to eat and cook with bloomed chocolate (per Southern Living).

Storage is key! The optimal temperature for storing chocolate is between 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. With air conditioning, most home cupboards are capable of maintaining this temperature, but if you happen to live in a place with high heat and humidity, you can store your chocolate in the refrigerator. Just keep in mind that it can and will take on other odors easily which will ultimately affect your enjoyment.