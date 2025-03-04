The Trick To Reheating Ham Without Drying It Out

People always say that the holidays are the best time of the year, and ham is probably a major reason why. Whether glazed with brown sugar, Dijon mustard, and honey for Thanksgiving or marinated in fresh pineapple and orange juice for Christmas or Easter, it takes superhuman willpower to resist this savory, smoky piece of slow-roasted perfection.

However, these big family gatherings usually mean there will be enough leftover ham in the fridge to spare you from cooking for days. While that's a relief, there's still one tiny concern left: how to reheat it without completely drying it out. Well, if there's a way to reheat ribs so they're nice and crispy and even a foolproof guide to reheating leftover steak, then why should ham be an exception?

You might be surprised to find out that there are several great methods to reheat ham while keeping it juicy and unbelievably tender at the same time. But regardless of whether you toss a whole chunk of ham in the oven, or slice it up and use other alternatives like the air fryer, the toaster oven, the stovetop, and even the microwave, coating it with liquid is what will make all the difference. A bit of its own glaze, some chicken broth, or even plain water is a game-changer for keeping your ham nice and moist.