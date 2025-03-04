The Trick To Reheating Ham Without Drying It Out
People always say that the holidays are the best time of the year, and ham is probably a major reason why. Whether glazed with brown sugar, Dijon mustard, and honey for Thanksgiving or marinated in fresh pineapple and orange juice for Christmas or Easter, it takes superhuman willpower to resist this savory, smoky piece of slow-roasted perfection.
However, these big family gatherings usually mean there will be enough leftover ham in the fridge to spare you from cooking for days. While that's a relief, there's still one tiny concern left: how to reheat it without completely drying it out. Well, if there's a way to reheat ribs so they're nice and crispy and even a foolproof guide to reheating leftover steak, then why should ham be an exception?
You might be surprised to find out that there are several great methods to reheat ham while keeping it juicy and unbelievably tender at the same time. But regardless of whether you toss a whole chunk of ham in the oven, or slice it up and use other alternatives like the air fryer, the toaster oven, the stovetop, and even the microwave, coating it with liquid is what will make all the difference. A bit of its own glaze, some chicken broth, or even plain water is a game-changer for keeping your ham nice and moist.
Adding liquid replenishes the lost moisture from the cooking process to the ham
There's probably nothing worse than a piece of dry ham that feels like you're chewing on cardboard. To avoid the disappointment and the frustration of having to throw out your ruined leftovers, adding liquid while reheating is crucial. And in case you were wondering, it's also one of the best ways to reheat leftovers without overcooking them.
Ham will naturally lose moisture during cooking. This happens because the proteins in the meat begin to denature — or break down, if you will — when exposed to heat (believe it or not, this can start at as low as 105 degrees Fahrenheit). Naturally, the higher the temperature, the more of these structural changes they will undergo, which in turn will directly impact their moisture content.
That's why using a touch of liquid while reheating is a simple, yet effective hack that will maintain the ham's beautifully tender texture by replenishing lost moisture. But now the question is: What's the best liquid that'll keep ham as delicious and flavorful as before?
There are so many possibilities for adding liquid
There's probably no better way to warm up ham than coating it in its own leftover pan juices – and it doesn't take more than half a cup to make it just as irresistible as before. Make sure to pour it over the meat, then wrap it in aluminum foil, and leave it in the oven for around 45 minutes at 325 degrees, as suggested by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
If, for some reason, you're out of that delicious ham glaze, don't worry. There are other ways to keep your ham juicy, and you might be happy to know that chicken broth works just as well. Simply pour a couple of tablespoons over the meat and follow the same reheating method. Then again, if you were happy with how your ham initially turned out and you're afraid that adding anything else might mess with the ham's perfect flavor, you can always add water. It'll keep it nice and moist without overcomplicating the whole reheating process.
Nevertheless, if you're feeling extra adventurous and want to give your ham a fresh twist, you can always go for apple or pineapple juice or some white wine for a whole new depth of flavor. Eventually, most of the alcohol will evaporate while boosting the ham's flavor without overpowering it.