The Ginger Ale Brand You'll Never Find In Our Shopping Carts

Ginger ale is a beverage unto itself. It's both warming, yet served cold, spicy, yet mellow, and carbonated, yet not in a way that you'd confuse it with any other sodas or seltzers. Plus, it has a variety of specific and unusual uses. You might drink it on an airplane, sip it to settle your stomach, or mix it with vodka and lime in a vibrant Moscow mule. While you might be familiar with one or two well-known brands of ginger ale, there are actually a variety of options that range fairly dramatically across taste, carbonation, and listed ingredients. Even those that are widely available in grocery stores nationally might contain real ginger, natural flavoring, or artificial flavoring.

To come to grips with these nuanced differences and to determine which ginger ale ultimately tastes the best, Chowhound assembled a comprehensive ranking of 11 different ginger ale brands, including the usual suspects as well as specialty varieties found in many organic and natural stores. The conclusive winner? Boylan Ginger Ale, thanks to its vibrant flavor, lemony top notes, and light carbonation. The biggest loser? Zevia Ginger Ale, due to its strong diet soda taste and off-putting aftertaste.