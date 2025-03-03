How To Prep And Deep-Fry Lobster Tails For More Flavor And Texture

Although it's been prepared and enjoyed in restaurants and home kitchens all over the world, deep-frying lobster is often frowned on by Maine residents and other members of the supposed seafood-eating elite, claiming it destroys the crustacean's delicate flavor and texture. But if you've never tried deep-fried lobster, how would you know? With the right preparation, seasonings, and cooking temperature, fried lobster tails are a delicacy even food snobs would enjoy.

Though dining on lobster is viewed by many to be a meal reserved for a special occasion, they're perfect for dinner any night of the week; just be sure to cook them as soon as possible, as fresh lobster meat will only last in the fridge for two days. To prepare, start by cutting a slit down the length of the tail using kitchen shears, stopping just before you reach the tail fins. Then, using your fingers, separate the meat from the shell and pull it up through the opening you cut. You can remove the meat completely for dredging and frying, but we recommend leaving the shell on for that extra wow factor in your presentation.