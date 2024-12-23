The Quality Cut Of Roast Alton Brown Loves To Cook For The Holidays

Entertaining during the holiday season can be joyful for a home cook hoping to exercise their culinary chops. But when it comes to selecting a meal centerpiece, it can also be tough to narrow it down. From filet mignon to lobster tail, traditional turkey to Honey-Baked Ham, there are options to suit any palate and please a crowd. But celebrity chef, TV host, and cookbook author Alton Brown has a clear favorite — the rib roast. In his opinion, this flavorful cut of beef fits the bill for a celebration.

If you'd like to follow Brown's example and serve a rib roast for your holiday, purchasing the meat is your first step. The terminology of rib roast can be a little tough to navigate, especially as you may find it mislabeled as prime rib, and there are three designations of quality for a rib roast — Prime, Choice, or Select. Prime is the highest, but Brown has no problem with Choice, which is the middle level (Select being the lowest).

No matter which you choose though, rib roast is not exactly a cheap cut. When coupled with the pressure of holiday entertaining, that means this could be a very high stakes cooking situation, so having a sound strategy ahead of time will be a major help in easing your seasonal stress. Fortunately, Brown has some handy tips that help ensure optimal deliciousness.