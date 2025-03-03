The Brand Of Butter You Should Leave On Store Shelves
Butter is the base for millions of staple recipes. To make these dishes shine, it's important to buy the best possible version of this ingredient. After all, while they might all look similar, not all butters are equal.
With so many options on the shelves, however, it can be hard to make just one choice. That's why we ranked grocery store butter brands, so you can skip the guesswork. While there are plenty choices that are fair game, there is one brand of butter you should leave on store shelves. That is the Great Value sweet cream salted butter.
This popular Walmart brand might offer a few products that are just as good as the name brand, but the Great Value butter is not something we recommend adding to the cart. Compared to other brands, this one is overly salty, leaving no room for the simple, classic flavor of the butter to come through. Where's the sweet cream? At $2.42 for an 8-ounce pack, it seems the only thing this product has going for is value. The same thing is true of Great Value's semi-sweet chocolate chips, one of the worst chocolate chips based on consumer reviews. While these products might not offer a lot in terms of flavor, at least they live up to their name.
Most customers agree with this sentiment
If value is your main priority, the Great Value sweet cream salted butter softens, spreads, and melts normally, so it gets the job done in a pinch. However, while we're obviously not the biggest fans of this butter, we're not alone in this opinion. Some customers took to Walmart's website to share their aversion to it. One shopper claimed the butter has an unsavory wax-like texture, which makes it melt oddly. Others are not a fan of the shape, with some saying it doesn't even fit into traditional butter dishes. Still, others didn't mind the flavor and claimed the low price made the lack of taste worth the purchase.
If you're using butter as an ingredient in a larger recipe, rather than as a base, the low price of this ingredient might be worth it, as flavor isn't the main concern. Although it might be made simply of slow-churned cream and salt, if you're not in the market for a flavorless, salty stick, we recommend staying away from Great Value's butter.