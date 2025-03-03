The Brand Of Butter You Should Leave On Store Shelves

Butter is the base for millions of staple recipes. To make these dishes shine, it's important to buy the best possible version of this ingredient. After all, while they might all look similar, not all butters are equal.

With so many options on the shelves, however, it can be hard to make just one choice. That's why we ranked grocery store butter brands, so you can skip the guesswork. While there are plenty choices that are fair game, there is one brand of butter you should leave on store shelves. That is the Great Value sweet cream salted butter.

This popular Walmart brand might offer a few products that are just as good as the name brand, but the Great Value butter is not something we recommend adding to the cart. Compared to other brands, this one is overly salty, leaving no room for the simple, classic flavor of the butter to come through. Where's the sweet cream? At $2.42 for an 8-ounce pack, it seems the only thing this product has going for is value. The same thing is true of Great Value's semi-sweet chocolate chips, one of the worst chocolate chips based on consumer reviews. While these products might not offer a lot in terms of flavor, at least they live up to their name.