The shelf life of opened apple juice may differ depending on its brand, but most last about 7-10 days after being opened when refrigerated. While unopened bottles can last a long time — sometimes up to two years — apple juice can usually be consumed past the best by date depending on where it is stored. Unopened juice stored on a shelf (such as in a dark pantry) will last much longer than unopened apple juice that is sold refrigerated.

"Expiration" dates differ by brand. Snapple Apple (which Chowhound ranked the worst brand of apple juice) does not provide an expiration date on its bottles. Instead, the bottle shows a manufactured date. This is because Snapple beverages are one of many foods that don't actually expire and are often safe to drink far past their expiration dates.